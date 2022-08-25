New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After President Biden announced his student loan handout plan on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, many parents immediately wondered about the status of college loans taken out in their own names on behalf of their children.

Many moms and dads take out Parent Plus loans, federal loans available to parents of undergraduate students to help cover college expenses not covered by financial aid.

Currently, at least 3.4 million parent plus borrowers owe at least $87 billion, according to the Brookings Institution.

It’s not yet clear whether Biden’s proposed student loan handout plan applies to Parent Plus loans, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing White House sources.

What is clear so far is that Biden is canceling the $10,000 Federal student loan debt While extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments through the end of the year — as low as $125,000 per year for some borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

The nation’s federal student loan debt now tops $1.6 trillion. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loans, nearly a third with less than $10,000 and more than half with less than $20,000.

The national debt is currently $30.7 trillion, according to the Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, many parents feel left holding the bag while some have their college debt wiped out with the stroke of the president’s pen.

“I took out a loan in my name for my son and I paid a total of $35,000 for his graduation,” a Vermont father told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

“It took me years to pay it off,” he added.

“And my son didn’t get a high-paying job right out of school — so the payback from him was very slow at first.”

According to a 2021 NerdWallet survey, more than one in five parent PLUS student loan borrowers (21%) say they regret taking out the loan.

A lawyer also considered the serious financial problem affecting many families.

“We have a lot of parents coming in with Parental Plus debt that they’re not able to pay,” Susan Williams, a bankruptcy attorney with her own practice in Enfield, Connecticut, told Fox News Digital this week.

“There’s really nothing we can do to bail them out,” she noted, adding that “it should be revealed to parents in dire straits that they’re stuck in debt forever.”

Williams added, “The government also attaches these parents’ Social Security benefits. Parents and students need to be properly educated about the debt they’re taking on. They think it’s monopoly money, and it’s not.”

Williams, who is also the parent of two college graduates, said of Biden’s recently announced loan handout plan, “What about the parents who took money out of their savings for their children’s education? What relief will they get? Will they get?”

The Boston-area mother of two college-age sons also weighed in on the Biden handout plan.

“Student loan relief doesn’t actually apply to parents who took out Parent Plus loans to help their child avoid debt,” Karen Cahill, an education expert, told Fox News Digital.

“If kids had taken out a loan, now we know they might qualify.”

On social media, parents who applied for self-loans shared their doubts about the loan handout scheme.

“So, the current administration is planning a massive student loan forgiveness plan,” one parent wrote on Facebook.

“I just want to know, when will I get my refund for all the parent plus and student loans I paid?”

A student whose parents took out a Parent PLUS loan shared her own experience on Facebook — and referenced how she attacked her college loan, which was taken out in a parent’s name.

“I paid off $40K of my federal student loans,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I started with $46K ($20K in parent PLUS loans and $26K in other student loan-subsidized/unsubsidized loans).”

“Now I have $6K left,” she added [in debt]. I think this is a testament to my courage and endurance.”

She added, “Starting out as a new nurse during the pandemic was tough, but I kept going. Watching Dave Ramsey’s videos helped me stay motivated. Now I aim to pay off the rest in the next two months.”

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed reporting to this article.