Parents will be the decision-makers in the 2022 elections, and liberal lockdown governors face a particular crisis as their policies have harsh consequences for children.

We must arm parents and school boards with the facts and trust them to make decisions that are in the best interest of their communities. Parents do not want the government to impose dangerous mandates on their children. Fathers and mothers — not “birthers” — want to tell the class, but first, they’ll get it this November.

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the most brutal of all the COVID-19 governors, closing schools for in-person tuition, creating educational chaos when many students could barely afford it. Some schools in Democrat-run cities were closed as early as 2022, while Whitmer students sat by.

Michigan’s election has one of the biggest contrasts in perspective between the candidates. Some have said it will be a battle between a conservative mother versus a liberal “birth parent.” The manner in which Whitmer rules, contrasted with the manner in which I have explained it, cannot be explained.

On education, Whitmer employed political science, empowering union bosses, who succeeded in manipulating the CDC to impose regulations favorable to adults, but harmful to children. She refused to listen to her parents.

American Federation of Teachers President Randy Weingarten threatened strikes and other anti-student action if politicians did not comply with his selfish demands. Gretchen Whitmer was an accomplice to their selfish agenda.

Beyond COVID-19, Whitmer’s ever-increasing investment in public schools has not created a climate for successful learning, nor has her administration held these institutions accountable for their failing grades. Michigan ranks 38th in the nation for academic performance and is expected to drop to the bottom five states by 2030 due to depression.

Traveling the state and listening to Michiganders, the topic of education keeps coming up. The Republicans know they can win on this issue because the progressives and the enlightened class actually believe that their school stewards are succeeding during a pandemic!

Compounding the problem was Whitmer’s lack of action as success waned. More than 50 percent of our third-grade students have recently failed the state literacy test. This is a disaster.

Not only has Whitmer turned his back on our children, he has turned his back on women as well. She leads the political charge by attacking women with vigilante rhetoric and forcing them to defend facts and long-held beliefs and traditions. She tried to claim that I was only interested in the culture wars, at least I knew how to define “woman”.

When I started this campaign on the issue of “womanhood”, we vowed to protect girls’ sports. It is not right for biological men to take away our girls’ opportunities. The media wanted it to be seen as a controversial role. There is common sense.

Whitmer and her liberal allies have moved the fight well beyond fairness in women’s sports. Whitmer now wins when she uses the word “woman” because it goes against her vigilante allies. Again, liberal money flows through her veins and infects everything in her regime at the expense of our daughters’ identity.

During a recent meeting with Michigan Democratic Party leaders, Whitmer referred to women as “menstruating people.” Let me be clear, we are done with this disgusting talk. The last thing I want to know is physical activity! Why does Whitmer want to denigrate and diminish femininity?

Now, the National Education Association recently passed a policy to replace “mother” with “birther.” Ai is a title with a deep meaning. Mothers love unconditionally, we wake up in the middle of the night, worry, boo boos away, mourn, celebrate, teach, overcome exhaustion, mothers make the world go round and more.

At a recent campaign event, a woman came up to me who had adopted a child and wondered what made her a “birther.”

Democrats’ views on sexism have real-world consequences that will come back to bite them, and their efforts to push it further this campaign period make us wonder how far they’ll really go. They are using cultural and social issues to push their liberal agenda and fundamentally transform our country.

We will not allow progressive democrats, union bosses and other liberal activists to strip us of our female identity. We will protect those words and our children because it is the right thing to do. Republicans are the true defenders of women’s rights.