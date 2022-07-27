New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nearly a year after their son accidentally died of fentanyl poisoning, an Iowa family is aiming to educate parents about the dangers of the deadly drug in hopes of saving others from suffering the same fate.

Derrick and Kathy Kidd lost their 17-year-old son, Sebastian, on July 30, 2021, after taking half of a pill they thought was Percocet. Kathy told Fox News that while her son suffered from “normal teenage stressors,” he was in no way depressed or suicidal.

“He has normal teenage stress,” she said in an interview with “The Story” on Tuesday. “Sports, friends, school. All of it, like all kids. He didn’t want to kill himself,” she said. “[He thought] You’re not going to die from half a Percocet.”

As the one-year anniversary of Sebastian’s death approaches, the couple said they hope to honor his legacy by talking about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid and encouraging parents to have difficult conversations with their children about drug use.

“It was a tough conversation,” Kathy said. “You want to keep things light with your kids… You want a fun conversation, a good conversation. But you have to have it. You have to talk about these pills and other forms that unfortunately they’re taking now, not just pills. .

“We spent the first few months trying to understand what happened, trying to deal with things,” Derrick added. “We tried to turn this into a positive in an effort to protect others.”

A bill that would help curb the troubling rate of fentanyl overdoses in the US, Sen. Kidd’s family is reportedly in contact with Chuck Grassley, but the grieving parents are “a little frustrated with how long it’s taking to take action . . .

“I’m in contact with hundreds of families across the country. The groups I’m a part of are a thousand strong. More are being added every day,” Derrick said.

“It’s disgusting how many people are dying and we need to do something now.”

Border Patrol agents 1,100 pounds of fentanyl were seized In May, it was believed to be enough to kill nearly 200 million Americans. Some parents blame the Biden administration’s border policies, which have allowed record numbers of dangerous drugs to enter the country.

Derrick said while he appreciates efforts by Congress to implement treatment and other resources for drug users, “We need to educate people and try to stop some of this before it happens.”

“In most of these cases, once it happens, it’s too late,” he told Fox News, “and treatment doesn’t help those kids.”