Sending a child off to college is one of the most exciting and emotionally charged experiences a mother or father can go through, many parents and caregivers say — and for millions of families across the country, the time of year is here.

“Emotions run the gamut in the days leading up to drop-off and after,” Mary Anne Donaghey, a Boston-area mother of four sons who has seen each of them off to college, told Fox News Digital this weekend.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said.

“You feel anxiety, loss and incredible pride – all at the same time.”

In October 2021, 61.8 percent of 2021 high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last year.

If those numbers hold true this year, many moms and dads will be hugging their kids and saying goodbye with mixed emotions as their kids begin a new adventure of higher education — and a new season of growth all around.

Here are some smart survival tips for parents sending kids off to college this year — from those who know and those who have been there.

Reduce static connection

“Many parents ‘come to college’ with their freshmen through technology, talking and texting all day about every class, meeting and assignment,” says Dori Hutchinson, associate clinical professor at Boston University’s Sargent College and director of services at BU’s Center for Psychiatric Rehabilitation, BU Today, the campus publication said.

“The hardest thing for me is the lack of daily communication.”

“You want to encourage independence in your kid, and that’s part of college — developing this independent life,” Hutchinson also told the same outlet.

“Block texting and telephone [the student] every day,” she advises. “It’s hard work if you’re not used to it. Try to do it once every two days, at least in the beginning.”

A father of two college graduates from Hampton, Iowa, echoes this advice.

“The hardest thing for me is the lack of daily communication,” he told Fox News Digital. “But when they settle down, it’s critical.”

“Your voice can induce homesickness and tears, so it’s best to gently ‘go off the grid.’ They know you love them and are thinking of them,” he added.

Encourage your child to use campus resources (don’t do it for them).

“Behavioral scientists believe that ‘helicopter parenting’ interferes with normal developmental experiences that allow children to develop their own problem-solving skills and competence,” Chris Segrin, head of the University of Arizona’s communication department, explained on the university’s website.

“For most people, these are developed through trial-and-error experiences,” he continued.

Helicopter-parenting “limits those learning experiences” for a college-aged child, he notes, adding that parents often channel the knowledge they’ve gained through their own experience to “solve most of their child’s problems.”

“Part of growing up is falling on your face, dealing with awkward and uncomfortable situations, and not knowing what to do in a given situation.”

“Don’t be afraid to push your child a little harder,” Segrin also advises.

“Struggles are a part of life, and most people who overcome their challenges with their own strength and resources are better equipped to face the next challenges,” he said.

Karen Cahill, a parent of two college-age children and an educator in Massachusetts, agrees with that advice.

“Part of growing up is falling on your face, dealing with awkward and uncomfortable situations and not knowing what to do in a certain situation,” she told Fox News Digital.

“What’s happening — and it’s uncomfortable — is that you “You miss softball games, family dinners, standing in the doorway and chatting before bed.”

“This time is a great opportunity to enjoy your own growth,” notes Cahill, “I remember sitting alone in their rooms, missing them so much.”

“I let them lose a few minutes … then I shake it off and get up and do what I have to do.”

The New York mother of two says she did the same thing.

“I really missed our boys when they were in college,” she said. “I miss them for a few minutes, really miss them. Then I shake it off and get up and do what I have to do. It took a lot of discipline! They even know what they have to do. – On their own.”

Texting and Facetiming with boys periodically helped a lot, she said.

“I think it kept us all in touch and grounded at the same time,” she said. “But I had to try hard not to overdo it, for our sakes.”

Learn to support your child differently

Allowing your child to fly independently does not mean loving children any less. According to experts, it means expressing your care and commitment differently.

“When these students get to college, it’s easier for them and their parents to stay closer than ever,” Karen Levine Coburn, a senior consultant at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, told Collegiateparent.com.

Coburn is the co-author of “Letting Go: A Parent’s Guide to Understanding the College Years.”

She said the challenge is for families to “find the balance between staying connected and letting go.” She added that college students “benefit greatly from having supportive, interested, loving parents.”

“They also benefit from parents who encourage them to chart their own course, make their own decisions and solve problems,” she says.

Before they move out, encourage them to take charge of chores, Coburn said. This includes making their own medical and dental appointments and taking on as much financial responsibility as possible, she suggests.

Doing their own laundry and filling the car with gas should be routine for them long before they leave for college.

If they need you, let them know you’re there

Handling the emotions of saying goodbye at drop-off can be more difficult than the practical side, many parents suggest.

“My husband and I got into the car with our frozen smiles … I didn’t just cry, I cried when we were so far down the road.”

Donaghey, who is from the Boston area, says the hardest part of her first college drop-off with her son was “trying not to show my real, true emotions in front of him.”

“I knew how nervous he was and I didn’t know how I would handle it if he started crying,” she said.

She added, “At the bookstore, I saw a father openly crying in an aisle. Tears were streaming down his face as he stood in front of the notebooks. I smiled and told him to understand.”

Donaghey explains how she handled things. “I bought a ‘#1 Mom’ hat that I didn’t need, gave my son a big hug and said goodbye,” she said.

“My husband and I got into the car with our frozen smiles,” she said. “I didn’t just cry, I cried when we were off the road.”

Another Boston-area parent shared the contents of a letter her daughter put under her pillow the night before the family left for college drop-off.

“When you drop them off at college, it’s not goodbye forever. It’s ‘goodbye for now’.”

“Go out and seek the best and elevate yourself,” mother Tricia Conte wrote to one of her children.

“If you do, trust me you’ll get everything you want,” her note continued. “You are my daughter, my rock, my wonderful gift from God.”

She ended her letter saying, “I will always be here for you even when we are apart. I love you and everything you are unconditionally.”

Adds a mother from New York, whose two boys have since graduated from college, “Guess what? There’s so much joy in the journey. There’s growth in everybody.”

She also said, “A lot of people come home too. Which is great. So when you drop them off at college, it’s not goodbye forever. It’s ‘goodbye for now.’