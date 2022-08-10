New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A 15-year-old Texas babysitter fought off a loose dog that attacked a 4-year-old boy and may have saved the child’s life, the child’s parents said.

Courtney Neal, the father of 4-year-old Carson, told KPRC-TV that Carson praised the teenager for never leaving his son after a dog attack in a Fresno neighborhood and going for a walk with a sitter and her 7-year-old daughter. brother

“She bravely tried to fight the dog,” Neal said. “She never left him. We couldn’t have asked for anything more than she did.”

Carson suffered injuries to his head, back and arms in the brutal attack, all of which required stitches, the station reported. He also underwent two surgeries, one to repair nerve damage on his face along the jaw line below the ear.

The child continued to leak spinal fluid from a puncture wound on the back of his head and remained in the ICU, the report said.

Neal said he and his wife are grateful their son is in good spirits despite his injuries.

While the report did not specify which breed of dog attacked the boy, his father told the station that he understood the dog’s owner took full responsibility and euthanized the animal.