New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Parents’ rights group Parent Defense is suing Iowa school districts over policies that allow them to create “gender support plans” for students without parents’ knowledge or consent.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, the policies “authorize children to make fundamentally important decisions about their gender identity without parental involvement and then to withhold those decisions from parents.”

Policies of the Linn-Mar Community School District in Iowa allow the school to support a student’s gender transition with a “gender support plan” for young students through 7th grade. Parents need not be informed of the existence of the scheme and in some cases, it may be hidden from them.

Through this plan, the school can instruct all staff and students to address the student by the new name and pronoun, and allow the student to participate in physical education classes, sports, and other activities consistent with the student’s preferred gender.

Oklahoma public schools require students to complete a ‘Biological Sex Affidavit’ to participate in sports

The policy also states that “the district will not disclose information that could reveal a student’s transgender status to others, including but not limited to other students, parents and school staff…” and directs school staff to check with students what pronouns staff use. To be used when communicating with the student’s parents.

California school district offering $20,000 for ‘Walk Kindergarten’ consultations

The policy also states that written records related to a student’s gender identity or gender transition will be kept in a “temporary file,” to which only the student has access. Under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), parents have the right to obtain permanent files of their children.

Other students who intentionally or persistently “disrespect a student’s gender identity” may face consequences up to suspension or expulsion.

The lawsuit cites a “growing movement” across the country to exclude parents from decisions related to their children’s gender identity.

“A child’s gender identity encompasses the most fundamental issues related to a child, including the child’s religion, medical care, mental health, sense of self, and more. Yet despite ‘broad precedent,’ parents must be involved in decisions related to these types of issues. … Nationwide School districts are increasingly excluding parents from decision-making when gender identity is involved,” the lawsuit reads.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website lists the GENDER-neutral pronouns ‘ZE,’ ‘XE,’ for students.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district’s policies violate students’ First Amendment rights to free speech and parents’ Fourteenth Amendment rights.

“It is unconscionable that school bureaucrats are actively seeking to undermine the relationship between a parent and their child, suggesting that these officials are a “safer” option than his or her family, and codifying the practice of intentionally excluding families from important life decisions,” Parents Defending Education founder and president Nicole Nelly told Fox News Digital.

“Although Lin-Mar administrators may play a role in a child’s life for a time, their presence ends when the student graduates — but in the meantime, mothers and fathers are always there for their children, comforting them in their time of need and picking up the pieces long after high school. “There are clearly-established rights to participate in welfare-related decisions, and we intend to protect the rights of Lin-Mar parents to do so,” she added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Lynn Mar School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.