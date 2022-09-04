New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer who sold her the drugs.

“We can’t bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control,” Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter Kyra Gilliam died of a drug overdose last month, told the Fox television station. “If we can get one drug dealer off the street, we hope we can save one life.”

The family is now offering a reward of up to $50,000, no questions asked, to anyone who can provide the name, address and phone number of the dealer responsible for selling Ciara drugs. They say any information provided to the family will be passed on to the Des Moines Police Department.

Gilliam said that on Aug. 23, his daughter’s boyfriend, worried that he might not be able to contact Ciara, asked her mother and stepfather for a wellness check. They tried their daughter’s employer, who said she was on vacation.

At Ciara’s home, the parents find their daughter’s car in the driveway.

“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. Nobody answered,” Gilliam said. “Ciara’s bedroom window was unlocked and [her] The stepfather climbed out of the window and found Ciara dead on her bedroom floor.”

An investigation revealed that Ciara died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The death comes amid a fentanyl epidemic in the US, with 107,000 Americans dying of drug overdoses last year, of which approximately 80,000 died from fentanyl overdoses. That number represented a 23% jump from the previous year, a grim reality that has now shocked Ciara’s family.

“She was our everything,” Gilliam said. “This is causing a lot of pain and a huge void in our lives. Ciara called us several times a day. It was the best mother, father and daughter relationship that could ever happen.”

By going after the drug dealer responsible for their daughter’s death, the family hopes to save at least one life and act as a warning to those selling potentially deadly drugs.

“We hope this puts drug dealers on notice that there are some of us who will stand up and take action when no one else is,” Gilliam added.