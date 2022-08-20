New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

parents of Missing California Women Jolisa Fuentes says she is “heartbroken” by the lack of updates on her daughter’s search and the little attention the case has received compared to other missing persons cases.

Selma police initially said the 22-year-old was last seen on Aug. 7 at an AM/PM gas station. Selma, California around 4 p.m., but Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz told Fox News Digital on Friday that he has footage of Fuentes driving by himself after that time.

“After that we picked her up on camera. However, we will not release that information, as we have to consider all avenues,” he said. “Right now, there’s nothing that indicates foul play, but, again, we don’t have much information.”

The Selma Police Department has partnered with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office to use some of their resources, such as a helicopter, to assist in the search. Federal law enforcement officials are also involved, according to Alcaraz and Fuentes’ family. However, in the two weeks since she disappeared, they have received no definitive information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts.

Her family believes she may have driven to the rural area east of Selma, which is dotted with orchards and vineyards, because Jolisa used to spend time there to clear her head after the death of a best friend last year. The night she disappeared, she had come home from a party and stopped at her grandmother’s house to pick up some cash and a bag before going to AM/PM. They say Jolisa hasn’t contacted anyone and hasn’t picked up her phone since she was last seen, which is highly unusual for her.

Now, police are searching the Pine Flat Lake and Avocado Lake areas, Alcaraz said.

Meanwhile, Jolissa’s parents, Norma Nunez and Joey Fuentes, wake up every morning to search for their daughter on their own, putting up flyers and asking people in the area where they search if they have surveillance cameras. He previously told Fox News Digital that he believes Jolisa was taken against her will.

They “don’t come back until dark,” Nunez said by phone as she and her husband actively searched for their daughter.

“What I don’t understand is, if you have all these resources and other agencies involved — the police say the FBI is getting involved — we should have something. These are some of our top, trained agencies in the United States,” Joey Fuentes said.

“We’re doing everything we can. We don’t know what to do,” he said, adding that he and his wife are trying to do everything they can to find their daughter without compromising the law enforcement investigation into the case.

Alcaraz praised the family’s efforts to get information about their missing daughter.

“The family has done an amazing job of getting the word out about Jolisa. We are working with all of our state, local and federal agencies to get the best information we can and have done as much as we can think of or have been suggested. …Try to find Jolisa . We’re just waiting for more information that will lead us to her,” he said.

The police chief added that Selma PD will not issue any new press releases on social media until there is a significant update on the case because they do not want to saturate the page to the point where public interest in Jolisa’s disappearance wanes.

“We want to make sure that if we put something out, because we have something new and a different direction to go and more information,” Alcaraz said.

Fuentes drives a silver 2011 Hyundai Accent with California license plate number 8MPU766.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the 22-year-old’s whereabouts. Nunez and her husband have also started a GoFundMe called “Bring Jolisa Home Safe” to raise money for their search and possibly a private investigator.