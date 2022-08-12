New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants joined “Fox & Friends First” on Friday to discuss immigrants coming to their city with a liberal mayor who has pushed back on the Biden administration’s open-border policies.

Jamiel Shaw, Laura Wilkerson, and Mary Ann Mendoza called out New York City Mayor Eric Adams over complaints that they were being transported from Texas to Manhattan.

“They ignore us. But now that they have families and they’re getting infected, all of a sudden there’s an urgency to stop it. He won’t even come to the border, he doesn’t want to. The border because he knows it’s going to be a reality check,” Shaw said. said, whose 17-year-old son was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant and gang member in Los Angeles in March 2008.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser stepped up pressure this week on the federal government to step up and help the city’s growing immigrant population — a week after making a similar request.

Adams is particularly alarmed by the increase in immigrants coming to the Big Apple Blaming Texas Governor Greg Abbott To accommodate the migrants in the city.

He said Tuesday that more than 4,000 people have now passed through the NYC shelter system. While that’s a fraction of the millions of migrants who hit the border states every month, both he and Bowser complain they’re overwhelmed.

Wilkerson called Adams a “crybaby” and said Abbott needs to continue busing immigrants to give Democratic officials a taste of what Texans have dealt with. In 2010, Wilkerson’s 18-year-old son was killed by an illegal immigrant classmate in suburban Houston.

“Let something happen to one of their children and see what we feel as parents who have lost our children. He’s laughing. What a cry,” she said, adding that immigrants should be sent to wealthier neighborhoods.

Mendoza said the move “highlights the dire situation at the border” and has been ignored by lawmakers for years.

“They are not paying attention to the Border Patrol’s warning that over 1,000 people a week are being killed by fentanyl and criminal illegals in our country. And isn’t it sad that 250 illegals are seen on a bus delivered by Governor Abbott? Now they are paying attention. ? It’s disturbing,” she told Griff Jenkins.

Mendoza is the mother of Brandon Mendoza, a Mesa, Ariz., police sergeant who was killed in a 2014 crash involving a drunk driver who was in the country illegally.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report