A 6-year-old Ohio girl escaped an attempted kidnapping while taking out the trash in front of her home in broad daylight.

Kenadi Nash, who escaped her attempted abductor, joined her parents Ricky Nash and Mandy Miller-Nash on “Fox & Friends First” to discuss the terrifying incident, which was caught on camera.

“Definitely talk to your kids,” Miller-Nash told co-host Todd Pirro. “Educate them about stranger danger…it can happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye…I want them to have the conversation with their kids and let them know it’s real and it can happen and take the necessary precautions…if something like this ever happens.”

Ricky Mann said he chased the alleged perpetrator, Derrick McPherson, 33, shortly before his arrest. McPherson was charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

“I jumped in the car to make sure he didn’t get away,” Mann said. “She was obviously safe with us, and I wanted to make sure he didn’t go out on the street and try to take another kid.”

Mann recalled a “dark look” when he finally confronted the suspect.

“I pretty much told him he should be ashamed of himself and I hope he deserves it,” Ricky noted.

McPherson didn’t say anything to Kenady when he grabbed her arm, but after talking to her mother about what to do in a “stranger danger” emergency like this, she knew she had to scream to draw attention to the incident.

Miller-Nash said she was still shocked by the brave effort, even though she talks to her daughter about what she would do if she were in a similar situation.

“We’ve lived here for four years and we feel very safe,” she said. “I never thought something like this would happen.”