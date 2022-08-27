Parents of 43 missing Mexican students welcome former attorney general’s arrest

(CNN)mother and father of 43 Mexican students who disappeared about eight years ago It welcomed the findings of a recent government report that found disappearances to be a “state crime”.
“For us, this is significant and has positive elements that will help us learn the truth and seek justice,” the families said in a statement released Friday.
The fate of the students is an enduring mystery that remains unsolved despite years of scrutiny and international interest.
In September 2014, the students were visiting the southwestern city of Iguala from a teachers’ college in Ayotzinapa when their buses were intercepted by local police and federal military forces.
Exactly what happened next — and why — remains unknown. However, survivors of the original group of 100 students said armed police officers and soldiers stopped their buses and opened fire on them. Bullet-riddled buses were later found on city streets, windows smashed and bloodied.
After that around 43 students went missing.
A government report last week called the incident a “state crime” based on thousands of documents, text messages, phone records, testimony and other forms of evidence.
Dear Jesus MurilloMexico’s former attorney general was arrested a day after the report emerged — and accused by the prosecutor’s office of being suspected of “enforced disappearances, torture and crimes against the administration of justice.”
He led a state investigation into the students’ disappearance but was criticized by then-President Enrique Peña Nieto for a lack of transparency in his handling of the case.
The 43-year-old’s parents welcomed his arrest.
“Today, the trial judge agrees with us. Murillo Karam conducted a dubious, erratic investigation, tortured, manipulated and fabricated evidence in a way that prevented us from knowing the whereabouts of our children,” the parents said in a joint statement.
“We cannot give up the fight until we have complete proof of their whereabouts. It will be painful for our families to know their fate, especially if they are lifeless, but if they give us scientific and definitive proof, we will go home to mourn. That. Till this day we have This is not evidence. So our demands and fight continue.”