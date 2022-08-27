Parents of 43 missing Mexican students welcome former attorney general’s arrest

(CNN) mother and father of 43 Mexican students who disappeared about eight years ago It welcomed the findings of a recent government report that found disappearances to be a “state crime”.

“For us, this is significant and has positive elements that will help us learn the truth and seek justice,” the families said in a statement released Friday.

The fate of the students is an enduring mystery that remains unsolved despite years of scrutiny and international interest.

In September 2014, the students were visiting the southwestern city of Iguala from a teachers’ college in Ayotzinapa when their buses were intercepted by local police and federal military forces.

Exactly what happened next — and why — remains unknown. However, survivors of the original group of 100 students said armed police officers and soldiers stopped their buses and opened fire on them. Bullet-riddled buses were later found on city streets, windows smashed and bloodied.

