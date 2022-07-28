Parents in Alberta are feeling ‘left behind’ as other provinces roll out the COVID vaccine for their youngest children.

Many Alberta parents are frustrated that the provincial government is not taking faster action to begin vaccinating children under five against COVID-19, and they are calling for immediate action.

Pediatric doses of Moderna for children aged six months to five years were approved by Health Canada two weeks ago.

And while most other provinces are either already offering vaccinations or at least allowing bookings, the Alberta government has yet to release a detailed plan, let alone plan to start vaccinating young children by the end of July.

“It drives me crazy… and makes other provinces jealous,” said Edmonton mother Amaila Vela, who is looking forward to getting her daughter, who turns four in August, to get her COVID vaccine.

Amelia Vela, pictured here with her daughter, says she's disappointed that the provincial government hasn't at least given parents information about their plans to vaccinate young children.

In an effort to protect her from infection, Vela was very careful and decided not to plan a family vacation this summer.

The lack of any detailed information from the provincial government is of great concern to her.

“I would regard it as a big failure. We were not told when we would actually be allowed to order the vaccine for our daughter.”

Delivered thousands of doses

According to federal government website As of Thursday, 46,700 doses of Moderna pediatric vaccine had been delivered in Alberta, and as of July 21, a week earlier, 34,400 doses had been delivered.

Alberta Health did not respond to CBC’s latest inquiries. But on July 25, a spokesman said the plan was still in the works.

Two weeks ago @GovCanHealth approved modern pediatrics. a week ago @YourAlberta received doses.

All provinces except AB and NL order or prescribe vaccinations. Absolute silence from @JasonCoppingAB 👏 Open pediatric booking today 👏 https://t.co/TEljiXi7Vp –@ab_vax

“We are currently working out the details of what this will mean for Alberta. As always, our plans to distribute this vaccine to Albertans will depend on federal government supplies,” spokeswoman Charity Wallace said in a statement emailed to CBC News.

“We expect to receive an initial supply and will be able to start rolling out this vaccine by the end of this month. We will inform the people of Alberta about the next steps as soon as possible.”

CBC News received exactly the same statement on July 14, when Health Canada first green-lit Moderna’s pediatric vaccine.

“It’s very frustrating that other provinces already have this dose for children, and our province hasn’t even given us an update on the timing,” said Calgary David Cloutier, who has two children under the age of five.

David Cloutier, pictured here with his family, has taken his children to the United States for the first doses of the vaccine, and he is urging the Alberta government to release their doses of Moderna’s pediatric vaccine. (Presented by David Cloutier)

He took both of his children to the US for the first dose and is keen to give them a second dose.

“The fact that there are [46,700] the doses that have been delivered to this province and we don’t have any information about the delivery are just so frustrating for the parents,” he said.

“I feel so retarded. And I feel like I have no way to get answers. Because I can’t contact anyone. No one is sharing information about how these doses will reach children who are eligible for this vaccine.”

Calls and emails go unanswered

Fed up with the pace of Alberta’s rollout, many parents have taken to Twitter to press the province to take action. And Vax Hunters Alberta is urging parents to get in touch with the Prime Minister and Minister of Health.

“I feel very disappointed … It was tough,” Edmonton’s father Gregg Beaver said.

He called and emailed government officials, including Health Secretary Jason Copping, but received no response.

“I feel like there has been very little communication at both the federal and provincial levels,” he said.

“The urgency is gone. As parents of a three year old, we felt pretty left out… They didn’t seem to care if the kids got COVID or not. This is a new virus. We are only two years old. years into it, you don’t know what the long-term consequences might be.”

Albert’s Support Our Students advocacy group is also receiving messages from concerned parents, especially those whose children will start kindergarten in the fall.

“Time is of the essence and we’re kind of wasting it approaching school not knowing when we can get guns for the younger kids,” said Wing Lee, director of public relations for the group.

Lee, who has an ineligible child starting school in September, said that in the absence of public health measures and vaccinations for the youngest, many parents feel the need to be extra vigilant.

“Kindergarten opening in the school year — the fourth school year affected by COVID — and I would say we have the fewest protections this year,” Li said.

“It’s scary that there aren’t even the most basic tools that are available elsewhere. Just not in this province yet.”

“It’s very worrisome because it sort of points to the general attitude towards vaccinating children – that it’s not that urgent from the government’s point of view.”