Parents across the country are outraged by the apparent politicization of public education. Enthusiasm began during the Covid-19 lockdown, as parents were able to peek behind the curtain and realize that schools were focusing less on reading, writing, math and science and more on applying critical race theory to gender teaching. Fluidity, and teaching about the abundance of pronouns that children now use.

Whether you’re a parent in Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania, or anywhere else, you’ve probably come across something in your child’s textbook, PowerPoint presentation, book they brought home from the school library, or some other school-related material. that bothers you. While it’s easy to find nonsense, it can be overwhelming for many parents to find out what tools and resources are available to fight against their children’s waking tendencies.

But instead of parents becoming complacent or discouraged, it’s time for them to double down as schools prepare to reopen. Sure, attending school board meetings, writing letters to the editor, and continuing to grow the ranks of watchdog moms and dads are essential, but growing them is also critically important. You must be one step ahead of the strategic, tactical and academic industrial complex.

Here are three tools you can use to hold your schools accountable and how to use them.

Protection of Request for Amendment of Students’ Rights

First passed in 1974, the Protection of Pupils’ Rights Act (PPRA) is a powerful legal tool that allows parents to review learning materials — including curriculum and teacher training — without charge.

To use this law, all you need to do is send a simple letter or email to your school district asking for a PPRA inspection of the learning materials used as part of your child’s education. A sample of this letter can be found in America First Legal’s PPRA Toolkit.

The PPRA prohibits schools from surveying your child with questions about sex, political beliefs, religion, family life and other issues without giving parents the opportunity to opt out.

If children are surveyed on these issues without parental notification, or if a school refuses to let you inspect your school’s materials, you can file a PPRA complaint with the United States Department of Education. If the department refuses or fails to act, you can sue the department, file an administrative petition with the department to stop funding the offending school, write a letter to your senator or congressman, or investigate as your state’s attorney general.

Freedom of Information Act Requests

FOIA is certainly one of the most powerful tools in a watchdog mom or dad’s arsenal. Each state has its own FOIA laws, and most school districts will have an electronic FOIA portal for submitting requests, and it’s important to be as specific as possible when asking for documents. Otherwise, the school district will quote you a higher fee to prevent you from getting the documents. It is always best practice to be brief with date range, patron (sender and recipient of information) and subject.

School district FOIA officers often withhold information based on exceptions and exclusions in state law, so knowing what they are will help push you back when they initially try to claim an exception in an overly-broad manner.

Every investigation is different, but a good rule of thumb is this: use the PPRA to obtain educational materials, then, armed with those materials, make properly crafted FOIA requests to gather information about how those educational materials were approved, purchased, and delivered. Submit. Applied in the school system.

Law

Public comment is a vexing requirement for school board members. Bad press for your school district is temporary, and your school district leaders know it. But a lawsuit is more than just annoying, and it’s temporary. Until now, these school districts were free to implement policies and practices that violated the Constitution or state law. He rightly thought for a long time that parents would fear bringing such lawsuits and would be quashed and ostracized for daring to challenge the awakening regime.

But those days are over.

Parents are now stepping in and filing lawsuits for everything from students’ speech, to violating the First Amendment, to forcing them to use preferred pronouns, to violating parents’ liberty rights under the Fourteenth Amendment, to keeping their child’s stated gender identity secret. Parents, and to block parents from documenting the school’s critical race doctrine framework, also violates the First Amendment.

Equally important, public interest litigation organizations such as the America First Legal Center for Legal Equality and others are stepping up to fund such meritorious litigation, so that parents do not have to mortgage their futures to fight for their children’s futures.

If I’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s this: When you think all is lost, keep fighting. When you think all is won, keep fighting. But be smart, be strategic and use the tools the law offers you.