Parents, doctors lament ‘sad rise in mental health problems’ among children after Covid-19 lockdown

Concerned single mom Talibah Hicks, family therapist Tom Kersting and pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Berchelman discusses the devastating effects of masks, school closures, and virtual isolation after two years of COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Nearly two and a half years after Covid-19 first took America by storm, parents and doctors are speaking out about the devastating effects school closures and mandates are having on children, along with the ongoing mental health crisis.

“What I’m seeing happening — especially with young children — is social delays, communication issues …” family therapist Tom Kersting told “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday.

“One of the biggest things I’ve seen in teenagers is an increase in anxiety disorders,” he added. Kersting said keeping children and teenagers out of the community for more than two years is behind the decline.

Covid-19 school closures turn parents into swing voters

A sign taped to the front door of Chicago's Pulaski International School reads, The school is closed after Chicago Public Schools, the nation's third-largest school district, said it would cancel classes after the teachers union voted to return to distance learning, in Chicago, Jan. 5, 2022. .REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

“[They’ve] In their bedroom, on their phone, and away from any human contact and the real world out there… their brain is no longer adapted to that… If you’re not socializing and being human, your brain is going to send signals of anxiety and stress,” he said.

Pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Berchelman told host Todd Pirro that there has been a “tragic” increase in mental health problems among children and adolescents in the US since the start of the pandemic, including inpatient psychiatric treatment.

Covid school closures lead to spike in mental health ER admissions, suicidal thoughts, Tablet Magazine article says

FILE: Students and parents wear masks for the first day of the school year at Grant Elementary School in Los Angeles, California on August 16, 2021.

“We saw this through Covid and the effects continue,” she said. “Anxiety, depression, self-harming eating disorders, all of these started during the Covid lockdown and we’re still seeing those kids trying to recover.”

Berchelman lamented the ongoing struggle for children to schedule appointments with mental health professionals due to long wait times.

Talibah Hicks, a single mother who fled New York City due to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, also shared her children’s experiences with virtual learning, the Covid-19 lockdown and mandates, and said the vaccine mandate prevented one of her sons from playing sports. The transition to distance learning prevented her second son from getting the education he deserved.

