America’s baby formula crisis continues as parents across the country continue their desperate search for the product.

Information Resources, Inc., (IRI) data indicates an out-of-stock rate of nearly 30%, behind empty lots plaguing store shelves everywhere.

“It’s been hard. We first found out about the call back in February and I stopped breastfeeding our daughter six days ago,” mother of one Jillian Arroyo told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt.

“After finding out about the recall, I had to start pumping again every two hours around the clock. I’m now breastfeeding for an extra six months, and I’m not planning to breastfeed… We have no end in sight,” she added. .

Arroyo said she has been sticking to a “super limited” diet to keep her daughter healthy during these trying times.

Kaylee Yilding said her daughter needed a special formula to suit her sensitive stomach, and she bought and tried eight different varieties.

“She has a lactose allergy, and she can’t take most formulas. Whenever we decide to change her formula, [Enfamil Sensitive] She just has,” she said.

Yilding said the ongoing crisis meant she couldn’t find the formula her six-month-old daughter needed.

Mother-of-two Hannah Kroll took action to help mothers cope with the crisis by creating a Facebook group that now has 1,600 members.

“After struggling to find formula for my daughter in May, I realized that localized groups are amazing at helping… At that point I found out that people can find different formulas in different states,” she said.

“We also run a formula bank where parents can send their excess formula and it is returned to parents who need it.”