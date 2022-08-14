Parents are suffering due to shortage of special education teachers

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

SEATTLE – Luke Eisen is preparing for his sophomore year of high school in Seattle.

Luke is a special education student and his mother, Sarah, said he had an inconsistent learning environment last year.

“He didn’t know the teacher,” Sarah Eisen said. “And, there’s a lot of new things. Going into high school, that’s already a big adjustment. And then having a consistently qualified teacher for six weeks.”

Luke did not have a qualified special education teacher for most of the last school year. Sarah fears that this will jeopardize her long-term education.

“I was disappointed,” Aizen said. “I’m angry. I’m sad. I don’t want to give up either. I want to fight for my son’s education.”

In 2019, 43 states reported a shortage of special education teachers. Last year, it rose to 48. Many teachers have quit because of the pandemic. And it hardened the remaining teachers.

“In the midst of COVID, a lot of teachers have retired, they’re emotionally drained from what we went through,” said special education teacher Danielle Kovach. “The workload will not decrease.”

The shortage has led to more schools using alternatives that are sometimes not fully validated to teach special education.

“Not having that teacher in the classroom who is trained and certified to work with people with disabilities is a challenge,” Kovach said.

Luke had a year and a half of remote learning during the pandemic. Sarah doesn’t know how her son will get back on track.

“I’m not confident about next year,” Eisen said. “Luke has three years of school left and sadly, we don’t have a solid teacher yet.”

Sarah felt she was running out of options to get Luke the education he needed.

“I feel like a failure as a parent,” Eisen said. “And it’s completely out of my control, but at the same time, I really feel like I’m failing my child.”