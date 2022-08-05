New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

American Federation of Teachers President Randy Weingarten’s comments at a teacher conference on Wednesday have angered parents and activists, accusing conservatives of belittling the work of teachers.

“Conservatives are working consistently to undermine teachers in this country,” Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers Conference. “They are in the same race as we are between fear and hope, aspiration and despair, democracy and autocracy. And they are doing this because our members worked so hard during Covid.”

Elizabeth McCauley of Virginia Mavens said Weingarten is missing the point of why parents of all political persuasions are speaking out at school board meetings across the country amid controversies over curriculum and Covid-19 mandates.

“Randy Weingarten misses the point that we want parents to empower teachers to teach math, science, writing, reading, history (all of it), foreign language, music, art, free from the dictates of radical school boards that focus more on learning vs. ,” McCauley told Fox News Digital. “Teachers today are more obligated than ever to toe the line and follow the dictates of political operatives on school boards across the country who will try to fire them not just for telling them biology (a boy is a boy and a girl is a girl) is born that way), but by in-service teachers ( Social and emotional learning programs (including everything from CRT to gender fluidity and everything in between) try to teach them.”

“Right-wing extremists understand what the American people understand: public schools are fundamental,” Weingarten continued in her speech.

“As a parent of young children and a product of the public school system myself, I want to send my children to public school with full confidence that they will be educated — not arbitrarily,” McCauley responded.

In his speech, Weingarten addressed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R. and mentioned former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Progressives have criticized DeSantis in recent months for signing the Parents’ Rights in Education bill, which bans discussions of sexuality and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have mislabeled the legislation as the “don’t say gay” bill.

“If people like DeSantis and DeVos get their way, kids won’t become critical thinkers and learn life lessons,” Weingarten declared. “Schools are a way to create pluralism and diversity. That’s why there’s censorship of books and lessons, and why teachers have to ‘wake up’.”

More parents pushed back at the union leader’s narrative.

Fox News contributor Carol Markowicz said, “No one has done more to destroy the idea of ​​public schools being fundamental than Randy Weingarten.” “She barricaded the school doors during Covid and insured that poor kids couldn’t get an education. She used the closed schools to get extra funding for her members. Weingarten destroyed the public school system, mainly in blue states, and wants to do the same. Everywhere. She Even if we try to stop it, we have to clear the debris and educate the children.”

Quisha King, senior director of Moms for America, said Weingarten is promoting a “failed system.”

“Randy Weingarten Says ‘Kids Won’t Become Critical Thinkers’?” King told Fox News Digital. “What she doesn’t realize is, the way public school is going, kids aren’t learning critical thinking skills. now. She wants to continue pushing kids into a failing system because she only cares about her own results, not the kids. Children are now struggling more academically because of her collusion with the CDC to keep children from learning. This is on top of a system that is already failing to educate children. Randi can say what she wants, the proof is in front of us and parents will not let these bureaucrats decide their children’s future. School selection is ongoing and won’t happen anytime soon.”

Parents across the country railed against their local school boards for progressive and rigid curriculum COVID-19 Mandates such as mask orders and, often, forced home schooling, have been attributed to lagging student achievement in many subjects over the past two years. And parents have reason to believe that the nation’s most powerful unions have something to do with the slow return to in-person education.

The AFT and the National Education Association, two of the largest teachers’ unions in the US, received a copy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on returning to in-person education before it was released to the public, the emails revealed.

In correspondence obtained by the conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust through a Freedom of Information Act request and provided to the New York Post, the union offered instructions to the CDC before the agency stopped reopening individual classrooms. . The final text of the CDC document appeared to use the union’s instructions verbatim in more than one instance.