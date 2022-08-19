Paramedics to assist at NWT medical centers as area struggles with staffing shortages

The Department of Health of the NWT is going to hire paramedics to provide assistance in medical centers and provide emergency care in remote areas.

This is part of a series of new initiatives aimed at increasing headcount.

Some initiatives, including the use of paramedics and a plan to cover some expenses for nurses and doctors to raise family members during the Christmas season, have already been piloted in Nunavut. They are “tested and true,” said NWT Health and Human Services Minister Julie Green.

On Thursday morning, Green spoke to reporters about the changes, along with Undersecretary Jo-Ann Chechetto and Treasury Secretary Caroline Wawzonek.

Green noted that there is no long-term plan to replace nurses with paramedics – rather, this is an attempt to increase the number of staff, and the two groups are designed to complement each other, with paramedics fulfilling the role of emergency response.

The territory has already conducted a trial run of this at Fort Providence, NW, and paramedics have also been used in the emergency room at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

“This is an experiment we are running to see if these two skill sets can complement each other and work effectively together,” Greene said.

Travel subsidies, referral rewards

The Territory plans to cover up to $2,000 for each temporary, temporary, and indefinite time nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and physicians who bring two people to their community for Christmas if those workers are required to work five or more days between December and June 2018. . 20 and 4 January.

This is intended to help ensure shift coverage during “difficult times for staff,” according to a government press release.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance, NWT. (Mario De Ciccio / Radio-Canada)

The government will also cover international travel expenses for doctors, nurse practitioners and registered nurses who live abroad but want to work in the NWT.

Government employees can now also receive $1,000 if they successfully place a nurse or doctor in positions that the government considers “difficult to hire” and “advanced,” and another $1,000 if that person stays for a year.

The government also plans to refund license fees to local physicians at the end of their contract and will expedite the licensing of these physicians.

Finally, the territorial government is creating four new positions to provide better orientation for all new hires, one of the criticisms of nurses in a recent survey.

“All these initiatives we are trying to increase retention and hiring. Any of them may or may not be successful,” Greene said.

In total, the territory expects to spend $2.3 million on these initiatives.

Green noted that these initiatives do not guarantee the prevention of service cuts.

Many health centers – 15 in total as of Thursday afternoon – were operating on reduced or emergency hours, and there is still the possibility this year that further cuts may be needed.

No salary increase

The announcement came immediately after the release of the results of a survey in which NWT and Nunavut nurses said they were burnt out, crushed by an unmanageable workload, and in many cases dissatisfied with their jobs.

Nurses cited annual cash incentives, more opportunities for professional development and more flexibility in schedules as changes that could encourage them to stay.

Wawzonek said any changes to compensation, wages and benefits would require the government to interact with the union, as this is covered by the collective bargaining agreement.

She said she would not say if there are plans to discuss this with the union, but “there is an acknowledgment by both the employer and the union that healthcare is in a difficult position.”

In terms of professional development, Wawzonek said one of the problems is that nurses simply can’t take advantage of the good opportunities that are available because their workload is too high.

Thursday’s announcement aims to address this issue, she noted.