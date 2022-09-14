New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Minnesota high school football quarterback was taken off a ventilator after being paralyzed in the first game of his freshman season earlier this month and immediately had a two-word message.

“Roll tide,” Ethan Glynn said.

The 15-year-old’s family wrote an update on the youngster’s Caringbridge page.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We had a quiet weekend with a lot of football and much needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his tenacity and determination. We’ve never been more excited to hear the words ‘roll tide’….today they removed E from the vent and they came out of his mouth. First words,” the update read.

“The smile and sparkle in his eyes is priceless. This is a huge step, and we couldn’t be more grateful to reach this milestone at this time. He still has a long way to go, but this week is off to a great start!”

Glynn suffered the injury during a Sept. 2 game for Bloomington-Jefferson High School. According to to FOX 9, He was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

The HS football team pulled off one of the craziest comebacks you’ll ever see

Tim Carlson told the station earlier this month that the high school player was a fighter.

“There’s no playbook for this,” Carlson said. “If there’s one kid that can do that, it’s Ethan. He’s strong-willed. He’s determined.”

John Frein, a family friend, echoed that sentiment.

“He’s probably treating this as a sprained ankle, and he’ll be back out there tomorrow. He’s going to fight through it,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s one day at a time. It’s the approach. Take today and reach the next milestone.”