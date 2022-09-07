closer
A man has died after a paraglider crashed west of Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday.

Police were called Saturday about a plane that crashed in an open field north of the casino on Route 66 on Interstate 40.

They say 67-year-old Carl Apodaca of Albuquerque was piloting his paraglider when it crashed for unknown reasons.

Carl Apodaca died in a paragliding accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Apodaca was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.