New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A man has died after a paraglider crashed west of Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday.

Police were called Saturday about a plane that crashed in an open field north of the casino on Route 66 on Interstate 40.

NYC air traffic controller recalls his experience working on 9/11: ‘Totally shocked’

They say 67-year-old Carl Apodaca of Albuquerque was piloting his paraglider when it crashed for unknown reasons.

Apodaca was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.