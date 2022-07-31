‘Paper Girls’ delivers time travel, ’80s girl power and Ali Wong

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, Sign up for free here.
(CNN)There’s something about summer that makes me nostalgic.
Regular subscribers to this newsletter know that it takes me back to memories of riding bikes with friends, waiting for the ice cream truck, and catching fireflies in mason jars.
That’s why I want to start this week on a time travel series that speaks to my soul. Enjoy your future self as much as I enjoyed it.
Three things to look out for
‘Paper Girls’
What would you do if you met your 12-year-old self?
That’s the premise of this new sci-fi series Four young friends time travel from 1988 to 2019. I loved the premise, but two words stuck with me: Ali Wong.
She’s a costar and I won’t say anything more.
“Paper Girls” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’
This is another new series about a group of young women. It’s very different but still flows with the nostalgia theme.
If you’re a fan of the original “Pretty Little Liars,” you know to expect drama. This iteration features a group of girls living 20 years after tragic events nearly tear their blue-collar town apart.
Teenagers are seen being tormented by an unknown assailant who is ready to make them pay for what their parents did, hence the “original sin” in the show title.
The first three episodes are streaming on HBO Max, which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.
‘unconnected’
“How I Met Your Mother?” Remember Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson in
I’ll never forget it, but I’m looking forward to playing a new character.
In this new series, the actor plays a successful real estate agent who has to navigate New York City as a newly single gay man who he thought was his soulmate.
“Uncoupled” is streaming on Netflix.
Two things to hear
I mean, what else do I want to talk about besides Queen Bey?!?!?
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album dropped Friday (Although It is reported to have been leaked on the internet Wednesday) So if you don’t mind you can stay away from social media.
Because trust me, it will be Bay all day long.
Of course, there are other artists whose new projects generate excitement for their devoted fans. But when it comes to Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, there’s always her music Stimulates conversation about culture, community and more.
We are ready, Queen.
This is not a complete album yet. But three songs from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack Now available to stream.
Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” Amara’s “A Body, A Coffin” covered by Thames, and “Soy” by the Santa Fe Clan are the songs I’m eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival this fall.
Between new music and The recently released teaser trailerI’m already in my feelings.
RIP, T’Challa.
One thing to say
Let’s try this again.
Adele announced on Monday Rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency which was postponed in January, the day before it started.
Needless to say, those who had tickets were upset. I didn’t have tickets. I still don’t have tickets.
But I have hope that with the new dates – and eight additional dates – I’ll have another chance to try to see one of my favorite singers in Sin City.
Something to sip on
Paul Sorvino left us this week at the age of 83Two months after that “Goodfellas” costar Ray Liotta He died in his sleep at the age of 67 and a few weeks after death “The Sopranos” star Tony Sirico 79 on and “The Godfather” star James Caan At the age of 82.
Sorvino also played gangster Frank Costello on “The Godfather of Harlem,” and while he’s had many incredible roles, none have portrayed a mob man quite like him.
Perhaps surprisingly, Sorvino told Jon Stewart In 2015 he almost gave up the role of mob boss Paul “Pauly” Cicero in “Goodfellas” because he was “really at a loss” and trying to find the toughness to portray him.
“I’m actually a very soft-spoken guy,” Sorvino said.
His daughter Mira Sorvino softened that he burst into tears She won the 1996 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mighty Aphrodite”. to him
“When you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting,” she said at the time. “I love you so much daddy.”
We loved him too.