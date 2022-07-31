‘Paper Girls’ delivers time travel, ’80s girl power and Ali Wong

(CNN) There’s something about summer that makes me nostalgic.

Three things to look out for

‘Paper Girls’

(From left) Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelette, Fina Strazza, Nate Corddry and Ali Wong are shown in “Paper Girls.”

What would you do if you met your 12-year-old self?

“Paper Girls” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

(From left) Zariah, Malia Pyles, Maia Refico, Chandler Kinney and Bailey Madison star in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

This is another new series about a group of young women. It’s very different but still flows with the nostalgia theme.

If you’re a fan of the original “Pretty Little Liars,” you know to expect drama. This iteration features a group of girls living 20 years after tragic events nearly tear their blue-collar town apart.

Teenagers are seen being tormented by an unknown assailant who is ready to make them pay for what their parents did, hence the “original sin” in the show title.

The first three episodes are streaming on HBO Max, which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

‘unconnected’

(From left) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson star in “Uncoupled.”

"How I Met Your Mother?" Remember Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson in

I’ll never forget it, but I’m looking forward to playing a new character.

In this new series, the actor plays a successful real estate agent who has to navigate New York City as a newly single gay man who he thought was his soulmate.

“Uncoupled” is streaming on Netflix.

Two things to hear

Beyoncé accepts the award for Best R&B Performance during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards outside the Staples Center on March 14, 2021 in California.

I mean, what else do I want to talk about besides Queen Bey?!?!?

Because trust me, it will be Bay all day long.

Of course, there are other artists whose new projects generate excitement for their devoted fans. But when it comes to Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, there’s always her music Stimulates conversation about culture, community and more

We are ready, Queen.

Leticia Wright as Shuri attends T’Challa’s funeral in a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” Amara’s “A Body, A Coffin” covered by Thames, and “Soy” by the Santa Fe Clan are the songs I’m eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival this fall.

RIP, T’Challa.

One thing to say

Adele performs on stage at the American Express present at BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.

Let’s try this again.

Needless to say, those who had tickets were upset. I didn’t have tickets. I still don’t have tickets.

But I have hope that with the new dates – and eight additional dates – I’ll have another chance to try to see one of my favorite singers in Sin City.

Something to sip on

A scene from 2019’s “The Godfather of Harlem” features the late Paul Sorvino as Frank Costello.

Sorvino also played gangster Frank Costello on “The Godfather of Harlem,” and while he’s had many incredible roles, none have portrayed a mob man quite like him.

Perhaps surprisingly, Sorvino told Jon Stewart In 2015 he almost gave up the role of mob boss Paul “Pauly” Cicero in “Goodfellas” because he was “really at a loss” and trying to find the toughness to portray him.

“I’m actually a very soft-spoken guy,” Sorvino said.

“When you give me this award, you honor my father, Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting,” she said at the time. “I love you so much daddy.”

We loved him too.