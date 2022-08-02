Papal Plane Coverage of Pope Francis’ Visit to Canada: A Reporter’s Notebook

One Thursday in late July, I found myself basking in the heat of the bodies of thousands of travelers who had been corralled through airport security.

I was on my way to Rome to cover Pope Francis’ six-day trip to Canada.

Little did I know that the long queues, the waiting, and the unbearable heat at the airport would foreshadow the greater part of my week devoted to his “pilgrimage of repentance” rather than talking to the survivors of the boarding school about the historical moments that had happened.

I got media accreditation through the Vatican press office and needed to fly to Rome to board an ITA Airways charter flight that took Pope Francis and his entourage to Edmonton, Quebec and Iqaluit.

More than 70 journalists from all over the world sat in the back of the plane. Among the handful of journalists working for the Canadian media, Meghan Williams, a Rome correspondent, and I represented CBC News.

Boarding the papal plane in Rome. (Ka’nhehsi:io Deer/CBC)

For most of the journalists on that flight, it was just another visit from the pope—the 103rd visit from the pope for one reporter I spoke to. But for me it was an experience that brought a lot of mixed emotions.

My great-grandmother spent most of her childhood at a Catholic boarding school in Spain, Ontario.

Although I never had the opportunity to get to know her, I can see how the lack of love and affection she experienced in the institution was passed on from generation to generation. Not being able to hug each other or say I love you is what I felt and is a direct result of intergenerational trauma.

It was a little comforting to hear about the same experiences of the many survivors and their families that I spoke to before the Pope’s visit, and it’s a point of view that most of the other in-flight journalists simply didn’t have.

Me and Brittany Hobson, an Ojibway journalist for the Canadian press, were the only native journalists in the group. Although there were many more indigenous journalists at each event, I often felt on track and isolated from the foreign press.

The journalists sat in the tail of the plane. While we were already sitting, Papa was put on the ambulift in front. There were a lot of curtains and security guards between us, so I never saw him spend his flights snoozing, watching rom-coms, or chatting.

As soon as we were airborne on our way to Canada, the Pope was escorted to the tail of the plane for a short speech. Then he walked around the cabin, thanking and greeting each of us.

Journalists run across a field in Maskvatsis, Alta. (Ka’nhehsi:io Deer/CBC)

While it seemed surreal to me to be so close to a religious leader that some indigenous peoples revere and others despise, the trip did not live up to my expectations.

I was disappointed to have the opportunity to speak with survivors and their families on the ground in Masquatsis and Lac Sainte. Ann, Alta, Quebec City and Iqaluit were the few journalists on the papal flight.

We got up early, were taken on buses to venues, and often waited in the scorching sun (or in the rain), shutting ourselves off from visitors, waiting for the Pope to arrive. Getting reactions from indigenous people immediately after the event was also curtailed by the organisers, the Vatican press office and a large number of security personnel herding them back onto the buses and plane for the next event.

Journalists wait at Lac Ste. Ann, Alta. (Ka’nhehsi:io Deer/CBC)

During the entire trip, the journalists had only one opportunity to ask questions to Pope Francis. It was during a press conference on the plane from Iqaluit back to Rome.

Reporters working for the French media were allowed to ask two questions, the Italian press two questions, and so on.

In-flight press conference

As the host country, the Canadian media also received two questions and had to answer first. We had to reach consensus on two issues in the group. It was agreed that I would ask for a statement on the Doctrine of Revelation, as it was at the center of many discussions last week, while Brittany asked the question of genocide.

I didn’t expect the Pope to ask me a question, wanting clarifications and examples of how the doctrine of discovery is still being used to deprive the rights and rights of indigenous peoples.

He didn’t actually answer the question, but he answered Brittany’s question and said that he considered the boarding school system a genocide – for most of us, that was the pretext and the headline.

Pope Francis is going to sit in front of me for a press conference on the way back to Rome. (Ka’nhehsi:io Deer/CBC)

We were the only journalists who asked questions related to the trip. The foreign press inquired about his health, the church’s position on contraceptives, and whether he considered himself more of a Jesuit than a pope.

If none of us were there, would this important moment have happened?

This was not the only time I was surprised by the foreign press. I witnessed a journalist perform a live broadcast for television while an elder vendat conducted the ceremony and Governor General Mary Simon spoke to a small hall of dignitaries. It looked disrespectful, like every time a cameraman or photographer made a snide comment when native journalists interfered with their filming.

Problematic terminology, lack of information about injuries, cliches and harmful stereotypes are all still common in the Canadian media, but have also reached a new level in the foreign press.

Mindful that the Pope’s visit had greatly moved some of the survivors, their families and members of the community, I tried to put some lightness into the intense news coverage by sharing photos of all the dogs I came across in Masquatsis, Lac Sainte. Ann and Iqaluit.

Maybe I just missed my dog, but meeting the happy-go-lucky Fluffy and Daisy in Iqaluit was just the therapy I needed to get through the last leg of the tour.

The plane carrying Pope Francis arrives in Iqaluit on 29 July. (Dustin Patar/Canadian Press)

When I wasn’t in reporter mode, trying to write an article, I kept thinking about my great-grandmother. Would she like to hear an apology? Would it bring her healing?

While I’m glad to have witnessed the Pope calling the boarding school system a genocide, it’s bittersweet that boarding school survivors weren’t around to hear it.