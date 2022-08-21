Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral on chronic foot injury: ‘I hate it for him’

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rule.

Rule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night.

Rule did not say if the injury would be season-ending, but said the team is treating it as a long-term injury. Coral is expected to need surgery to repair the tear.

The Panthers traded up to get Corral in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold battling for the starting spot at quarterback this year, the Panthers see this as a development year for Corral. Now even as he plays in practice and in games, he must develop by studying the playbook and watching others go.

“We’ll do the best we can to help him make the gains he needs to make,” Rule said.

Rule said the Panthers considered keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, but Corral’s injury meant the team would only keep two if the rookie was placed on injured reserve.

“I hate him,” Rule said. “I thought he was playing well as well. … I saw a lot of good signs early in the game where he found some open guys and did some good things.

Rule said the Panthers plan to play most of their starters in Friday night’s third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.