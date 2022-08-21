type here...
Sports Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral on chronic foot injury:...
Sports

Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral on chronic foot injury: ‘I hate it for him’

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rule.

Rule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night.

Rule did not say if the injury would be season-ending, but said the team is treating it as a long-term injury. Coral is expected to need surgery to repair the tear.

The Panthers traded up to get Corral in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold battling for the starting spot at quarterback this year, the Panthers see this as a development year for Corral. Now even as he plays in practice and in games, he must develop by studying the playbook and watching others go.

“We’ll do the best we can to help him make the gains he needs to make,” Rule said.

Rule said the Panthers considered keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, but Corral’s injury meant the team would only keep two if the rookie was placed on injured reserve.

“I hate him,” Rule said. “I thought he was playing well as well. … I saw a lot of good signs early in the game where he found some open guys and did some good things.

Rule said the Panthers plan to play most of their starters in Friday night’s third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Previous articleFormer Acting ICE Director Calls Biden’s Border Handling ‘Almost Treasonous’

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral on chronic foot injury: ‘I hate it for him’

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Former Acting ICE Director Calls Biden’s Border Handling ‘Almost Treasonous’

off Video Biden plans to add $500K barrier around Delaware beach house...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Dana White claims Jon Gruden closed deal to bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Raiders

UFC president Dana White said Saturday that he had reached a deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Lawrence Jones asks Dog the Bounty Hunter how investigators can catch missing murder suspects

off Video Dog the Bounty Hunter: This is absolutely ridiculous Dog the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada beat Finland in OT for gold at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton

Canadian forward Kent Johnson (13) celebrates the overtime winning goal in the gold medal game against Finland at...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding guest left the event in an ambulance

closer Video A guest was seen being taken away in an...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News