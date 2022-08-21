New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Matt Corral’s rookie season with the Carolina Panthers may have ended before it really began.

Coach Matt Rule said the Panthers’ third-round draft pick tore a ligament in his left foot and will miss significant time. Third-year coach Corral said he tore his Lisfranc ligament, but did not say whether the quarterback would miss the rest of the season.

Coral suffered an injury after being hit in the leg and is expected to require surgery. The Panthers traded up in the 2022 draft to select the former Ole Miss standout.

“I hate him,” Rule said. “I thought he was playing well as well…. I saw a lot of good signs early in the game where he found some open guys and did some good things.”

Carolina closed out their second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday night, 20-10.

Corral had 3,349 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in his final season at Ole Miss.

Ruley said most, if not all, of the starters will see some action Friday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Baker Mayfield is likely to be the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield gets the nod over Sam Darnold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.