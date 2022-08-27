type here...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold leaves final preseason game with ankle injury

By printveela editor

CHARLOTTE, NC – Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both limped off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Darnold suffered a sprained left ankle after Bills defensive tackle CJ Brewer fell on him while releasing the ball to the quarterback. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Darnold will have an MRI on Saturday, but the team is certain he doesn’t have a fracture.

If it’s a high ankle sprain, it’s an injury that usually keeps players out for four to six weeks.

“Sam’s a tough kid and he usually bounces back pretty quickly,” Rule said.

When asked if the Panthers could consider bringing back Cam Newton for a third stint with the team, Ruhl said nothing is off the table. Rule said he enjoyed the experience coaching Newton last year and sees him as a true professional.

Several Panthers players ran up to Darnold, who went over to the cart. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a good friend of Darnold’s, also ran onto the field to offer encouragement.

Darnold was 5 for 11 for 49 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown to give Carolina a 21-0 lead.

Earlier in the week, Panthers coach Matt Rule announced Baker Mayfield as the starter over Darnold, who went 4-7 as Carolina’s starter last season.

This is the second straight week the Panthers have lost a quarterback to injury in a preseason game.

Last week rookie Matt Corral, the team’s third-round draft pick, suffered a season-ending injury when he tore a ligament in his foot in a 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

If Darnold spends any significant time, PJ Walker will likely be Mayfield’s backup.

Darnold’s injury came minutes after Gonzalez was taken to the locker room with a groin injury. Gonzalez was injured while warming up on the sideline on a wet field. Punter John Hecker converted the PAT on Darnold’s touchdown.

Rule was unclear on the extent of Gonzalez’s injury.

