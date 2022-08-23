New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Carolina Panthers have Named their starting quarterback .

Baker Mayfield will face his former team when the Panthers host Cleveland Browns on September 11th.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” head coach Matt Rule said. “No. 1: Mastery on offense, No. 2: Situational football excellence, and No. 3: Moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s all our focus.”

Panthers rookie Matt Corral’s season is in jeopardy after a significant foot injury

“Baker has made a lot of progress, a lot of growth in three areas in a short amount of time.”

Sam Darnold and PJ Walker serve as backups after rookie Matt Corral is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a torn ligament in his left foot during Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns. He led Cleveland to a playoff victory in 2020, their first playoff win since the 1994 season. It was Cleveland’s first playoff appearance since 2002 and first winning season since 2007.

His 2021 season was a mess as he tried to play through injuries. In 14 games, he had 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Without brownies The starting quarterback is Deshaun Watson He agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine following the NFL’s investigation into 24 allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him during his tenure with the Houston Texans.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.