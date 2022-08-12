closer
During Thursday night’s Carolina Panthers Fan Fest, two fans exchanged words and almost got into a fight.

Without one of the team’s stars, things could have been worse.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (2) of the Carolina Panthers during training camp on August 6, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Seeing the ruckus brewing in the distance, DJ Moore decided to take matters into his own hands and play peacemaker.

Two fans began punching each other in the first few rows of Bank of America Stadium near the Panthers’ tunnel. Moore was able to take action as the conflict drew closer to the ground.

The receiver climbed the wall and stood on the railing in front of the seats. It’s unclear what started the altercation or what was said. But it was clear that Moore was trying to fix the situation.

As Moore calmed down the fans, he received support from the nearby crowd and left without any damage to the seats.

And a fight like the recent one at the Padres-Giants baseball game is avoided.

DJ Moore of the Carolina Panthers makes a catch for a first down in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 17, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

(Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Moore is preparing for the 2022 season looking to repeat a year in which he caught 91 passes for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns. He is entering the first year of a three-year contract worth more than $61 million.

Not only did the Panthers lock down the star wideout, but they got some extra safety.