New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold didn’t make it easy for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to decide who would be the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season.

Mayfield started for the Panthers against the Washington Commanders and was 4-7 for 45 yards. Darnold was 2-for-3 with 16 yards and threw a touchdown pass in Saturday’s 23-21 win.

Rule breaks down Mayfield and Darnold’s performance on their drives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I thought we moved the ball really well down the field. He did a nice job of moving it with his feet, finding checkdowns, and then we got down hard in the red zone, we called play-action, the receiver didn’t run the route, so he had to leave the play,” Rule said of Mayfield. said “Fumbled the snap and didn’t score. So, there’s still a lot of building to do. But I thought he moved the ball, he controlled a nice long drive to start the game, so it looked a little cleaner towards the end.”

On Darnold, Rule said: “I think we protected the football as a whole for the offense. I don’t believe we turned it over today. We won the turnover battle. He had a big hit on the touchdown throw, made a great play with the pads on his head, he stepped up and made it. After that, Both guys, I really have to watch the tape to see what they did. But they were both in command and made the right checks, so I’m happy.”

Jack Wilson to undergo surgery on injured knee, Jets ‘optimistic’ about quarterback’s health

The Panthers also played rookie Matt Corral and former XFL standout PJ Walker during the game.

Walker led the team with 136 passing yards on 10-19 passing. Corral was 1-for-9 with 11 passing yards.

Rule said Mayfield’s start against the Commanders doesn’t mean he will start the rest of the preseason.

“No, that’s just for today. So, we’ll go back and watch this tape. Sure, Sam [Darnold] Got us into the endzone. Baker led us on the field, so both seemed to play well in terms of production. We’ll go back and look and see where they are. That’s it for today,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Panthers will play the New England Patriots on Friday.