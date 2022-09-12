New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baker Mayfield showed incredible heart Sunday as he helped the Carolina Panthers make a comeback against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

With all the hype in the Week 1 matchup, Mayfield helped give the Panthers the lead in the fourth quarter. He had a rushing touchdown and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. If it weren’t for some questionable calls, Carolina might have started the season 1-0.

Browns kicker Cade York made a 58-yard field goal for the win.

Mayfield told reporters after the game that he was “not emotional” seeing his former Browns teammates for the first time since the trade, but admitted he wanted to have “bragging rights” in the victory.

“It’s always good to see familiar faces. Is it emotional? No, I don’t get too into it,” the quarterback said. Akron Beacon-Journal. “It was good to see some guys. I was disappointed with the way things finished. I would have liked to have bragging rights over those guys, but we didn’t finish because we didn’t start fast enough.”

Mayfield finished 16-27 with 237 passing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times.

He said after the game that he was going to “flush” the performance and focus on getting better in Week 2 when the team hits the road against the New York Giants.

“Everybody turned it into the Super Bowl,” he said. via NFL.com. “There are 16 more games. The Super Bowl isn’t until February. It’s early September. We’re going to flush it out, we’re going to learn, we’re going to get better.”