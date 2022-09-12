closer
Baker Mayfield showed incredible heart Sunday as he helped the Carolina Panthers make a comeback against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

With all the hype in the Week 1 matchup, Mayfield helped give the Panthers the lead in the fourth quarter. He had a rushing touchdown and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. If it weren’t for some questionable calls, Carolina might have started the season 1-0.

Browns kicker Cade York made a 58-yard field goal for the win.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is pressured by Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Mayfield told reporters after the game that he was “not emotional” seeing his former Browns teammates for the first time since the trade, but admitted he wanted to have “bragging rights” in the victory.

“It’s always good to see familiar faces. Is it emotional? No, I don’t get too into it,” the quarterback said. Akron Beacon-Journal. “It was good to see some guys. I was disappointed with the way things finished. I would have liked to have bragging rights over those guys, but we didn’t finish because we didn’t start fast enough.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Browns Ruin Baker Mayfield’s Revenge Game, Beat Panthers With Late Field Goal

Mayfield finished 16-27 with 237 passing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times.

He said after the game that he was going to “flush” the performance and focus on getting better in Week 2 when the team hits the road against the New York Giants.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

“Everybody turned it into the Super Bowl,” he said. via NFL.com. “There are 16 more games. The Super Bowl isn’t until February. It’s early September. We’re going to flush it out, we’re going to learn, we’re going to get better.”

