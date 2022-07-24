closer
Matthew Tkachuk is the latest Calgary Flames superstar this NHL offseason.

The Flames dealt Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade on Friday. Calgary received winger Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman Mackenzie Wieger, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“Matthew is a tough, physical competitor who has an incredibly unique skill set,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said in a statement.

“He has become a consistently elite offensive contributor and one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to add a generational talent to our lineup.

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames in action against the Dallas Stars during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scotiabank Saddledome on May 15, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

(Derek Leung/Getty Images)

“We thank Jonathan and McKenzie for their tremendous contributions to the Florida Panthers on and off the ice during their tenure in South Florida. They have both blossomed into exceptional athletes and individuals. Their contributions as players and individuals have left an indelible mark on our franchise.”

According to The Associated Press, the Panthers and Tkachuk also agreed to an eight-year extension worth $76 million. Tkachuk turned down an extension offer from the Flames before he was traded.

Jonathan Huberdeau (11) of the Florida Panthers skates during the third game against the New York Islanders on April 19, 2022 in Elmont, NY.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Florida had the NHL’s best record last season, going 58-18-6 and winning the President’s Trophy. But that didn’t translate into a deep run into the playoffs.

Huberdeau was one of the Panthers’ top players, scoring a team-leading 115 points with 30 goals and 85 assists. Weiger had eight goals and 36 assists for 44 points.

Tkachuk had his best season in 2021-22, scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists for 104 points.

Calgary Flames right wing Matthew Tkachuk is pulled from a scrum during their game against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 24, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

(Curtis Comeau/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Calgary will enter the 2022-23 season without two of its best players from the last few years. Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason.

