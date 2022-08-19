Panel rules memo improperly obstructed justice in Russia probe

The Justice Department, under Attorney General William Barr, improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum Barr cited in publicly declaring that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice in the Russia investigation. A federal appeals panel said Friday.

The department argued that the 2019 memo represented the private discussions of its own lawyers before any decision was formalized and was therefore exempt from disclosure. A federal judge previously disagreed, ordering the Justice Department The Biden administration appealed to the high court last year to provide a government transparency group that sued for it.

Attorneys for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling. The department may appeal this judgment to the Full Court.

At issue in the case is a March 24, 2019, memorandum from the head of the Justice Department’s legal counsel, or OLC, and another senior department official prepared for the bar to weigh whether evidence could support special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into obstruction of justice for the president.

Barr said he saw that opinion in determining that Trump had not unlawfully obstructed the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department turned over other documents to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington as part of the group’s lawsuit, but declined to release the memo to it. Government lawyers said they were entitled to withhold the memo under the Public Records Act because it reflected internal discussions between lawyers before Mueller made a formal decision on what the evidence showed.

But US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said last year that those claims were irrelevant because the memo for Barr was prepared at the same time as a special Justice Department letter informing Congress and the public that Barr and other senior department leaders did not do Trump. Obstructed justice.

She said the memo was therefore not “pre-judicial” in nature if the Justice Department had already decided that there would be no obstruction case.

The government said it had already established that there would be no impediment to prosecution as legal opinions from the Justice Department said the sitting president could not be indicted. But the memo addresses a separate issue: evidence Mueller collected could support a finding that Trump obstructed justice.

The memo related to the bar’s decision to make a public statement about the report, the appellate panel wrote in its ruling Friday that the rulings in the case could have been different if Justice Department officials had made it clear to the court.

“Because the department did not link the memorandum to deliberations about the relevant decision, the department failed to justify its reliance on the deliberative-process privilege,” according to the ruling by an unsigned panel of judges from the US Court of Appeals. District of Columbia Circuit.

Barr and other senior officials concluded that Trump’s actions were not a deterrent, and the attorney general shared that assessment with Congress soon after the memo was completed. Mueller’s team did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

The appellate judges also noted that their ruling was “narrow,” not to be interpreted “to call into question any of our prior precedents allowing agencies to withhold draft documents related to public messaging.”

Meg can be reached at Kinnard http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP .

Eric Tucker contributed to this report.