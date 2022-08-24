Panel details pressure campaign for unproven COVID treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the Trump White House have tried to pressure U.S. health experts to reauthorize a discredited COVID-19 treatment. According to a Congressional inquiry It provides new evidence of that administration’s efforts to replace it Department of Food and Drug Administration Decisions at the start of a pandemic .

A report Wednesday by the Democratic-led House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis sheds new light on the role television celebrities played in bringing about hydroxychloroquine. to the attention of White House officials. The researchers highlighted an email from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and others, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a famous heart surgeon has a daytime TV show and is now the Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania. Ingram attended an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, who took the anti-malaria drug himself .

The FDA has actually approved the use of hydroxychloroquine At the end of March 2020 Based on small studies, it suggests that it may have some effect against the coronavirus. At the time, many researchers hoped to use existing antiviral drugs to fight the virus. But by June, FDA officials concluded that the drug was ineffective and could cause dangerous heart problems. Abolishing its emergency use .

The Trump administration’s efforts to control the release of COVID-19 guidance And the establishment of political activists in public health agencies is well documented.

A House subcommittee report investigating the government’s COVID-19 response focused on pressure at the FDA, which acts as the gatekeeper for drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

A lot comes from information An interview Former commissioner of the agency Dr. With Stephen Hahn Trump was selected for the job in late 2019. Frustrated with the speed of the FDA’s medical reviews, Trump has repeatedly accused Hahn Delaying decisions on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines for “political reasons” — without evidence.

Although FDA commissioners are politically appointed, agency scientists are expected to conduct their reviews without outside influence. Indeed, the FDA’s credibility derives largely from its reputation for scientific independence.

But Hahn told investigators he felt “constant” pressure from Trump aide Peter Navarro after the FDA’s decision to withdraw emergency use of hydroxychloroquine.

Much of the report focuses on the actions taken by Navarro and Dr. Steven Hatfill, a virologist and outside consultant described by the subcommittee as a “full-time volunteer” on COVID-19 for the White House.

“Dr. Hatfill and Mr. “Navarro launched multiple pressure schemes targeting the FDA and federal officials, who they argued were wrongfully blocking widespread access to hydroxychloroquine,” the report said.

In his response, Hatfill said: “We did not pressurize anyone wrongly. We followed the science and overwhelming evidence as outlined in the many studies available at the time.

Navarro, in an emailed statement, said the subcommittee was “incorrectly” perpetuating hydroxychloroquine as “somehow dangerous.” He also said he detailed his struggles with the FDA in his White House memoir.

Importantly, there is no evidence that White House efforts ultimately changed the FDA’s decisions on hydroxychloroquine or any other treatment.

The researchers cited a March 28, 2020 email from Oz to White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birks that said the drug “appears safe and results are better than expected.”

“We need to talk,” Birks forwarded the email to Hahn within an hour.

A cancer specialist with no prior political experience, Hahn was widely criticized during the initial COVID-19 response for decisions that appeared to cave to White House officials.

According to emails obtained by the committee, Hatfill described “constant battles with (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and Dr. Hahn over access to hydroxychloroquine over the summer. Fauci is the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

During this period, Hatfill asked Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to request a federal investigation into the handling of hydroxychloroquine, according to a letter submitted for the Congressional Record.

There is no indication that such a request was made. But in mid-August, Johnson and fellow Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas wrote the FDA seeking an explanation for refusing to renew hydroxychloroquine’s authorization. Johnson chaired a Senate committee hearing in November 2020 on treatment options and complained that doctors who prescribed hydroxychloroquine for COVID were “ridiculed”.

In late 2020, the focus of both FDA and White House officials turned to the impending authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

As previously reported, the White House opposes the FDA requirement Vaccine manufacturers must collect two months of safety data before filing their applications, arguing that the requirement would delay the launch of the shots. Trump has repeatedly announced that the shots will be authorized before Election Day, despite government scientists signaling that timeline is unlikely.

The committee’s report indicated that the FDA’s guidance for vaccine manufacturers was delayed by more than three weeks from mid-September to early October due to White House concerns.

Hahn told investigators that the agency has faced “pushback about the issue” from multiple officials, including Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who told an FDA commissioner on Sept. 23, 2020, that the White House would not sign off on it in two months. required

On October 6, the FDA quietly published its vaccine guidelines as part of a larger set of documents for drugmakers. After the materials were posted online, Hahn said Meadows called him to indicate that the FDA guidelines had been approved.

The online publication drew ire from the president on Twitter.

“New FDA rules make it even harder for them to fast track vaccines for approval before Election Day. Another political hit job!” Trump tweeted at his FDA commissioner.

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic