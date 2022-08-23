New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Soon after Anthony Fauci announced his retirement in December, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein congratulated the doctor:

“I can’t think of a public servant who did as much to save so many lives as Dr. Tony Fauci. And he was a gem of a man.”

Just as quickly, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Fauci was relinquishing his position as President Biden’s chief medical adviser “to avoid the GOP-controlled House questioning how he’s gotten everything wrong all this time!”

Fauci was a fixture on the airwaves, graced magazine covers, and generally used his post as head of the Institute of Infectious Diseases to become the most famous—and controversial—physician on the planet. It was a surprise that he did interviews with the New York Times and the Washington Post the night before he made yesterday’s announcement.

The comparison between the two stories is very illuminating.

Combining both his prominence and his political struggles, The Post basically nailed it:

“Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s pre-eminent epidemiologist, who has earned an unprecedented reputation while enduring withering political attacks as the face of the coronavirus pandemic response under two presidents, plans to step down in December after more than half a century of public service, he announced Monday.”

The next two paragraphs summarize his tenure, which “made him an adviser to seven presidents and put him on the front lines of every modern-day scourge, including AIDS, the 2001 anthrax scares, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus pandemic.”

And then it’s back to criticism:

“Fauci is one of the most cited researchers of all time and has been widely known in scientific circles for decades, the coronavirus pandemic catapulting him to worldwide fame — and sparking criticism from some Republican politicians and threats from the public.”

The paper noted that he was vilified in the early days of the AIDS crisis, “but the coronavirus pandemic has come in a very different era, fueling social media criticism and the federal government’s response to a baseless conspiracy against Fauci and others who have presided over it.”

The 81-year-old official acknowledged mistakes he and other government scientists made in the early weeks of the pandemic saying Americans didn’t need masks and failing to recognize that asymptomatic people could spread the virus.

Those factors “led the Surgeon General of the United States, the CDC and myself to say, right now, you really don’t need to wear a mask, and suddenly, it became Tony Fauci the mask guy,” Fauci said. . “Because I’m a primary target of those on the right, when the right says you’re wrong, it’s not that everybody was wrong — Tony Fauci was wrong.”

That may be spin, but it’s Fauci spin.

By contrast, the first five paragraphs of the Times piece are modest praise:

After Fauci announced he was leaving to “pursue the next chapter” of his career, the story said:

“Few scientists have had a larger or longer impact on public policy. Dr. Fauci joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968, when Lyndon Johnson was president; he was named director of its Infectious Diseases Branch in 1984. The AIDS epidemic demanded attention.

“Dr. Fauci has advised every president since Ronald Reagan — all seven in all — and is adept at navigating the nexus of science and politics. One of his proudest achievements is his work with President George W. Bush in developing the world. The program to fight HIV/AIDS, known as PEPFAR, saved nearly 21 million lives. Mr. Bush — whose father, George W. Bush, called Dr. Fauci a ‘hero’ in a 1988 presidential debate — awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.” Only in the sixth paragraph does the Times say:

“But Dr. Fauci, who came into focus in 2020 as the coronavirus began to spread, has not escaped the politicization of the Trump era. President Donald J. Trump has publicly toyed with the idea of ​​firing him (although that would have been difficult because Dr. Fauci was not a political appointee. Conservatives see Dr. Fauci as a symbol of lockdowns and masks. saw, which they vigorously resisted.”

So it’s the “politicization of the Trump era” and the views of conservatives—painting him as a victim of the right—that have created problems for Fauci.

Trump condemned the FBI for the court-sanctioned Mar-a-Lago raid and Garland’s big mistake

The next paragraph has Rand Paul and Fauci calling each other liars.

The paper noted initial criticism of Fauci by AIDS activists, but “over time, he became friends with many activists.”

Then came more praise.

One story combines Fauci’s impressively long record of public service with his political battles during the pandemic, while another makes those battles a secondary factor and portrays him as a largely conservative target.

Based on my search for Fauci mentions on Twitter, angry posts from the right outnumbered supportive posts from admirers. Ted Cruz, for example, plans to investigate “his standards of dishonesty, corruption, abuse of power and numerous lies. No single arrogant bureaucrat in our nation’s history has ruined more people’s lives.”

I doubt Fauci will have a smooth exit, but the battle over his legacy has already begun.