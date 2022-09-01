New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Conservatives, politicians, media figures and more reacted on Thursday to new test results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which showed math and reading test scores for 9-year-old students declined during the pandemic.

“The average scores of 9-year-old students in 2022 decreased by 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics in 2022 compared to 2020,” the Department of Education said. “This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990 and the first score decline in math.”

During the pandemic, schools, as well as local and federal government, have forced students to virtually learn. Many studies show that remote learning has a negative impact on children attending school.

Many on Twitter blamed Democrats and teachers unions, while others called the findings “surprising.”

Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., said, “This is what happens when you put politics into children’s education.”

Jason Furman, a former economic adviser to Barack Obama, pointed to the “abuse” of economist and Brown University professor Emily Oster, who released a study at the height of the pandemic that suggested schools were not super-spreaders.

“You don’t hear from a lot of people on certain topics because they don’t want to deal with it,” he said. “The result is worse results,” Furman continued in a Twitter thread encouraging more people to speak up about similar issues.

“I also encourage more people to speak up. I know more people are concerned about children and learning loss than expressed. Same with other issues. It can be difficult but share your expertise & opinions, or even a team story especially when it goes against your opinion. ” he said.

Oster also responded to the data and said it was “horrifying” and “surprising”.

Stephen L. Miller, contributing editor to the Spectator, Dr. Data responded with a screenshot of a quote from Anthony Fauci. Fauci was asked about the shutdowns and whether they hurt children “forever.”

“Well, I don’t think it’s ever hurt anyone irreparably,” Fauci said at the time. “People pick and choose…things about me.”

CNN’s Kristen Holmes called the news “absolutely devastating” and “the biggest story of the day.”

Evan Hill of The New York Times noted that black students “lost 13 points” compared to “five points” lost among whites, “widening the gap between the two groups”.

Rep. Dan Bishop, RN.C., said Democrats and teachers unions “own it.”

“The impact of their lockdowns is coming home, and it’s not catastrophic,” he said.

Others tagged Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and said she was “the mastermind behind the strategy of putting kids last.”

“Randi Weingarten and all the members of the teachers unions who fought to keep kids out of school are responsible,” said Tom Bevan, co-founder of Real Clear Politics.

A study published by the UK government in April found that Covid lockdowns have affected young children’s social and writing skills long after they return to the classroom.