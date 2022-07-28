NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Pamela Anderson, an American-Canadian actress and model, became famous for her role in “Baywatch” in the 90s. (Getty Images)

  • Pam Anderson and her "Baywatch" co-star, Nicole Eggert
    “Baywatch,” a show about lifeguards, first aired in 1992 and ran for 11 seasons. Two of its leading actresses were Pam Anderson and her co-star Nicole Eggert, seen here in 1992. (Getty Images)

  • Alexandra Paul, David Charvet, Pamela Anderson co-stars in Baywatch
    Pam Anderson with her “Baywatch” co-stars Alexandra Paul and David Charvet in 1993. (Getty Images)

  • Pamela Anderson is starring in the movie "Barb Wire".
    Anderson starred in the 1996 superhero film “Barb Wire.” (Getty Images)

  • Pamela Anderson in 2019
    Pam Anderson at the 2019 French Anti-AIDS Association Fashion Dinner. Anderson is an activist, an outspoken critic of pornography, has served as a spokesperson for the MAC AIDS Fund, and in 2015 was appointed a board member of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. (Getty Images)

  • Pamela Anderson Tommy Lee in 1997
    Anderson was married to Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee for just four days. They divorced in 1998. (Getty Images)

  • Pamela Anderson and Bret Michaels in 1994
    Anderson dated Poison Bret Michaels between 1993 and 1994. This photo shows the couple at the annual Motorcycle Riders Fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 1994. (Getty Images)

  • Pam Anderson in a lacy lingerie dress
    Anderson stunned in a lacy black lingerie-style dress at the Coco de Mer Valentine’s Fashion Show in London in 2017. (Getty Images)

  • Pam Anderson at the Broadway "Chicago" photocall
    Pamela Anderson makes her 2022 Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in “Chicago.” Here she is smiling at a photocall in NYC. (Getty Images)