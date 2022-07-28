Entertainment Pamela Anderson Then and Now: 'Baywatch' has been in... Entertainment Pamela Anderson Then and Now: ‘Baywatch’ has been in the limelight for years By printveela editor - July 28, 2022 13 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 9 Pamela Anderson, an American-Canadian actress and model, became famous for her role in “Baywatch” in the 90s. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 9 “Baywatch,” a show about lifeguards, first aired in 1992 and ran for 11 seasons. Two of its leading actresses were Pam Anderson and her co-star Nicole Eggert, seen here in 1992. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 9 Pam Anderson with her “Baywatch” co-stars Alexandra Paul and David Charvet in 1993. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 9 Anderson starred in the 1996 superhero film “Barb Wire.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 9 Pam Anderson at the 2019 French Anti-AIDS Association Fashion Dinner. Anderson is an activist, an outspoken critic of pornography, has served as a spokesperson for the MAC AIDS Fund, and in 2015 was appointed a board member of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 6 of 9 Anderson was married to Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee for just four days. They divorced in 1998. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 9 Anderson dated Poison Bret Michaels between 1993 and 1994. This photo shows the couple at the annual Motorcycle Riders Fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 1994. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 9 Anderson stunned in a lacy black lingerie-style dress at the Coco de Mer Valentine’s Fashion Show in London in 2017. (Getty Images) previous Image 9 of 9 Pamela Anderson makes her 2022 Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in “Chicago.” Here she is smiling at a photocall in NYC. (Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleChargers’ Derwin James won’t go ‘full speed’ in training camp until contract situation resolvedNext articleDC Mayor Bowser Calls for National Guard Help to Bus Migrants from Southern Border: ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Latest news POLITICSprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut Warning: This story discusses child abuse. Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against...Read more TOP STORIESprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week that sent temperatures as high as 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit in...Read more US NEWSprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz wanted to be a ‘professional school shooter’ off Video Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz addresses court after guilty plea...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - July 29, 20220DC mayor’s call for National Guard to deal with migrant ‘crisis’ draws ire from border officials closer Video Texas mayor on border crisis: 'The numbers are unbelievable' McAllen,...Read more - Advertisement - Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...Read more Sportsprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf: Reports closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....Read more Must read POLITICSprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut Warning: This story discusses child abuse. Ottawa has...Read more TOP STORIESprintveela editor - July 29, 20220Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville closer Video... printveela editor - July 29, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Rapper ‘Zayda Young’ dies at 24: Musician shot dead in Louisiana hometown closer Video... printveela editor - July 29, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Is A Sex Symbol, Why She ‘Can’t Stop’ Nude Scenes closer Video... printveela editor - July 29, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Mena Suari claims she was ‘manipulated’ by abusive ex and ‘manipulated’ by three: It ‘still weighs heavily on me’ closer Video... printveela editor - July 29, 2022 0 Read more Related