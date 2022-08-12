Palm Beach Post asks court to unseal ‘exhaustive’ search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Although the Justice Department asked a federal magistrate judge on Thursday to unseal the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, The Palm Beach Post filed court papers to confirm the entire warrant — only not Parts thereof – available to the public.

In a motion filed late Thursday, the Post joined other news organizations that claim the release of all documents linked to the warrant is necessary to curb wild speculation about why the nation’s top law enforcement agency took the unprecedented step of asking to search the home. Former President.

The request to unseal the warrant, which US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced during a nationally-televised news conference, could keep key parts of the warrant off-limits to the public, said attorney Martin Reeder, representing the post.

“The scope of all the warrant material is broader than what the government is addressing,” Reeder said. “The government is only talking about some of these documents.”

In court papers filed in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, federal prosecutors are asking U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to unseal “search warrants including attachments A and B and receipts for the property.”

It is unclear whether the affidavit, which describes what evidence FBI agents had to justify the search, will be unsealed, Reeder said. It will have detailed information important to people’s understanding of what happened and why.

Federal prosecutors asked Reinhardt to unseal what they called “Docket Entry 17 and its attachments.” But two other docket entries are sealed. It appears they will remain so if the prosecutor’s request is granted.

Additionally, Reeder said, in their motion to unseal at least some of the warrant material, they said Trump should be given time to object. If Trump chooses to do so, it could raise other issues for Reinhardt to consider.

Reinhart ordered federal prosecutors to confer with Trump lawyers. He gave Trump until 3pm on Friday to say whether he wanted to object.

Trump has blasted Garland for not disclosing the reason for the search. Trump’s team obtained the warrant but refused to release it.

The investigation appears to be focused on classified or highly sensitive documents Trump may have taken to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House. Officials from the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of material from the estate in January.

As the FBI seized a dozen boxes from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, The New York Times, the Albany Times Union and a nonprofit activist group have filed court papers asking Reinhardt to unseal the records. Late Thursday, CBS Broadcasting, The Washington Post, CNN, NBCUniversal Media and EW Scripps Company did the same.

In their motions, all said the introduction of warrants would help quell the bitter partisan battles that had erupted. The discovery triggered an outpouring of blame, with Trump calling it “an attack that could only happen in a broken, third-world country”.

Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Dave Aronberg said he understands Reinhardt has been receiving threats, prompting officials to remove his contact information and biography from the federal court website.

The documents will shed light on the complaints and speculations

Lawyers for the news organizations said the release of the sealed documents would help the public understand a significant event in history.

“Access to all search warrant records — which currently appear to be under seal — will facilitate efforts to inform the public in a timely and comprehensive manner about these highly newsworthy events,” wrote Tampa attorney Carol Jean Locicero, who represents New York Times.

Reeder said court records are a key element in newsgathering efforts to keep the public informed. He cited the Post’s decades-long history of covering Trump well before he took over the Oval Office.

“The Post intends to continue to report to its readers on the many newsworthy events surrounding Mr. Trump,” he wrote.

Reeder said the affidavit would detail what prompted the search and what agents expected to find. Legal experts have said the probable cause affidavit is sealed until charges are filed.

The Times’ attorney cites court decisions upholding the public’s right to records

LoCicero cited a long list of court decisions that uphold the public’s right to court records. When the documents involve a public official — such as a former president who has said he may seek office again — the rights are elevated, she said.

“When the conduct of public officials is at issue, the public’s interest in the operation of government weighs in the balance to permit copying of judicial records,” she wrote, citing a 1982 court decision.

For any record to remain sealed, federal prosecutors “must demonstrate a compelling interest justifying continued sealing,” she said. And, the government’s claims must be specific, she said.

“A few bare statements of interest justifying secrecy, devoid of details, will not justify closure,” she wrote.

She said the search warrants will illuminate important questions about the American public about its government, which is indisputable.

“There can be no doubt that President Trump’s actions, especially regarding the potential mishandling of sensitive government records, coupled with the decision by US Department of Justice officials to search the former president’s residence, are a matter of major public concern,” LoCicero wrote.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group that typically targets Democratic presidential administrations, was the first to ask for the search warrant to be issued.

A Washington-based group that has filed nearly 20 unsuccessful lawsuits over former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails has claimed the documents will help its investigation into “potential politicization” of the FBI and Justice Department.

They will show whether federal law enforcement agencies are “abusing their law enforcement authority to harass a potential future political opponent of President Biden,” Miami attorney Michael Budwick wrote on behalf of the nonprofit.

Jane Musgrave covers federal and civil courts and occasionally ventures into state court criminal trials. Contact her at jmusgrave@pbpost.com.