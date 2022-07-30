Palestinian flags are not illegal in Israel. They are still being taken down.

JERUSALEM. Amidst a sea of ​​Israeli flags at the entrance to the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, Abdullah al-Haj approached a group of far-right Jewish demonstrators, some of whom were shouting racist chants, and raised a Palestinian flag over his head. .

He knew he only had a few seconds.

To applause from supporters and taunts from Jewish demonstrators who had erupted around him, Mr. al-Haj, 61, was quickly seized by three paramilitary police officers who snatched the flag from his hands and carried him away.

“After I raised the flag, I didn’t care what would happen to me if I was killed, if my bones were broken or if I was arrested,” Mr. al-Hajj said at his home in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. , talking about how he confronted a far-right rally at the end of May. “It was important for me to show that this land belongs to the Palestinians.”