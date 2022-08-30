Palace beat Brentford Beas 1-1 amid Zaha transfer storm

On nights like this, it’s almost impossible to imagine Wilfrid Zaha playing for anyone else. A spectacular goal in Patrick Vieira’s 50th game as Crystal Palace manager in a week with the SE25 hero once again linked with leaving his childhood club seemed enough to see Brentford through until late substitute Ioan Wyssa ruined the party. on the.

It was a botched shot that said everything about Thomas Franck’s team’s resilience and left Vieira to vent his frustrations on the nearest water bottle, with Ben Mee’s late header hitting the crossbar as the visitors nearly scored all three points.

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea, Fulham 2-1 Brighton, Leeds 1-1 Everton: football clock live! Read more

“I didn’t believe we were going to lose,” said Frank, whose team has saved points three times after the 80th minute this season.

Zaha’s presence in the home team’s starting line-up after missing their matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City with a knee injury would calm the nerves of any Palace fans worried by rumors that the Côte d’ Yvoire could go into this transfer window.

Vieira’s cryptic response to a question about the 29-year-old’s future before this match that “there is what I think and there is what the chairman thinks and there is what the player thinks” certainly did not help dampen rumors of links with move. at Chelsea, although he was adamant that Zaha would not be going anywhere on transfer deadline day.

“The smile on his face when he scored that goal says it all,” Vieira said. “It shows how happy he is at this football club.”

The home supporters made their feelings clear early on by tearing off their first Zaha chant just minutes into the kickoff. With Michael Oliz starting in the Premier League for the first time since a foot injury and Brentford Keane Lewis-Potter’s summer signing along with Ivan Toni and Brian Mbeumo, the omens at least looked good to improve the two meetings between the two. sides last season.

Wilfried Zaha celebrating his first goal for Crystal Palace. Photograph: Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

A pair of instantly forgotten goalless draws was really notable for giving Vieira his first point as Palace manager last August, since they have been growing stronger and stronger as an attacking force under the former Arsenal midfielder. However, under Frank Brentford, the opposition had only shrewd and organized opponents and Palace found it difficult to create chances throughout the first half.

The guests saw their first real goal half an hour after Olize felt that he was fouled outside the penalty area. But Matthias Jorgensen failed to hit the target at close range after being set up by Tony’s touch from a deep cross.

Olize’s shot from the right flank sent Zaha into the box, but Aaron Hickey was able to block his shot on goal. The Palace forward was offended when he fell under pressure twice, but referee Simon Hooper brushed off the protests on both occasions.

Zaha nearly avenged the halftime kick after another great cross from Olize, but Hickey again came to the rescue of his team with a timely block. At the other end, Tony was inches away from a hit after Jorgensen returned a free-kick through the Palace goal.