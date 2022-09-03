Pakistani-linked Canadians call for more help in deadly flooding

The president of the Canada-Pakistan Trade and Cultural Association is asking Canadians to help fund a massive relief effort after a third of Pakistan was hit by floods.

Hours after returning to Canada from Pakistan, a Calgary businessman said he had been told that floodwaters had hit the same area where he was helping people with disabilities get out of the way of an impending flood.

Mohammad Farhan runs several charities and orphanages across Pakistan through his organization House of Dreams. He said his team on site in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called him to tell him they had just observed a nearby hotel flood.

“A lot of people just flew into the water,” he said.

“They tried to swim through the current and some were rescued. Some small children… [they] couldn’t save them. They just drowned.

“It’s scary. No water. No food. People live in the shops. The kids don’t have clothes.”

A man walks through a flooded area carrying a packed shelter tent in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday. (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistani officials say the floods, brought on by an unprecedented rainy season and driven by climate change, are unlike anything they’ve seen before.

About 33 million people in villages, towns and cities were taken by surprise by the swiftness and severity of the flood. Hundreds have died.

The UN Children’s Agency said this week that more than three million children are in need of humanitarian assistance and are at increased risk of disease, drowning and malnutrition.

This week, more than 90,000 cases of diarrhea were reported in one of the hardest hit southern provinces of Sindh in one day. Drinking water is also running out in the northern regions of the country. Skin diseases and eye infections are common.

Pakistan and the UN have applied for US$160 million in emergency funding.

Millions of people have been affected by devastating floods in Pakistan. The world must support them. Today, I am distributing $5 million in seed funding to our trusted partners to scale up humanitarian response and provide critical assistance to those in dire need. pic.twitter.com/5EDhUPiSzK –@HarjitSajjan

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the flooding in Pakistan is a signal to the world.

“Let’s stop dreaming about the destruction of our planet due to climate change,” he said in a video message for the Islamabad launch ceremony.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif thanked the United Arab Emirates on Twitter for delivering the first batch of US$50 million in humanitarian aid. He also thanked the United States for announcing US$30 million in aid.

Canada offered 5 million Canadian dollars.

Memories of the 2013 Calgary floods

Farhan said he had to return to Canada to take care of his safety, limousines and construction companies, but he was constantly on the phone with his team as he watched videos of kids living on rooftops, on the streets, dragging each other out. from collapsed buildings.

He said his team goes door to door, getting families and pets out of their homes and taking them to higher places. He and his team were also able to deliver three truckloads of food, clothing and humanitarian aid to the area, but the locals need much more.

“The other day we received two cranes and are cleaning large buildings, mosques and houses that have dirt in them. [and mud] up to five or six feet,” he said.

WATCH | According to the foreign minister, the flood situation is “extremely desperate”: Situation in Pakistan ‘extremely desperate’ due to severe floods, foreign minister says Duration 4:23 The recent flooding is “a climate event of biblical proportions,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said. According to him, one third of the country remained under water, and more rains are expected.

Farhan said that in some parts of the country entire buildings are under water, while in others the water reaches people up to their stomachs and knees.

He said he was reminded of the “chaos” of the 2013 Calgary floods.

“Everyone was afraid to go to the city center, to go along the highway, because it was full of water. [In Pakistan], in some parts there are no roads. They don’t have anything.”

“Pakistan has already suffered”

Farhan said many of the more than 200,000 Canadians of Pakistani descent are worried about their families back home.

Saif Pannu is one of them.

After watching COVID-19 devastate Pakistan, Pannu said it was hard to see news reports showing more pain and suffering in his country of birth.

Local residents cross railroad tracks damaged by floods in Punjab province on Saturday. (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

“This is a catastrophe. It’s really sad,” said the Vancouver businessman.

“We just got out of [the] pandemic, and all of a sudden it happens,” said Pannu, who is also the president of the Pakistan-Canadian Association.

“Pakistan has already suffered from many other problems. Now villages and cities are under water. I hurt for it.”

Volunteers load bags of humanitarian aid onto trucks for flood victims in Karachi on Saturday. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images)

Pannu said Pakistanis living in the north helped the military deliver food and aid to people living in the southern parts of the country most affected by the floods.

He encourages Canadians to donate money to local charities.

“It’s best to just send them the money and they can arrange the supplies on the spot,” he said.

WATCH | Spread of waterborne diseases: Water-borne diseases spread in flood-ravaged Pakistan Duration 6:31 Suhana Meharchand of CBC News Network speaks with Dr. Farah Nawrin, Pakistani director of Mercy Corps.

“Sending supplies from Vancouver or Calgary is not easy. Neighboring countries help with supplies. Pakistan gets tents from China.”

Initial government estimates put the damage to Pakistan’s economy at $10 billion.

“Some families never [recover]but we can return some people to their homes,” Pannu said.

“Entire cities, beautiful, unique cities are under water.”