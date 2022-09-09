Pakistan has ‘never seen… a monsoon like this’: What we know about the devastating floods

Flash floods caused by record monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan this summer, engulfing one-third of the country and affecting nearly 33 million people.

Pakistan’s Climate Minister Sherry Rehman said, “Pakistan has never seen such an uninterrupted monsoon cycle.” wrote on Twitter on August 28. “Eight weeks of non-stop torrents have submerged large swaths of the country.”

Although the extent to which climate change has worsened flooding is not yet fully known, there is no doubt that it played a role. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned the world “Sleepwalking to climate destruction.”

“Pakistan Suffers – Yet Does Almost Nothing to Contribute to Climate Change,” Guterres said on Friday.

Here we know about floods in Pakistan.

Floods in Pakistan:Floods from ‘monsoon on steroids’ kill 1,160, engulf one-third of Pakistan

What is Monsoon?

Monsoons vary in wind direction often causing very wet or very dry seasons. US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Winds change due to changes in land and water temperatures as the seasons change. In fact, the word “monsoon” comes from Arabic word “Mausim” Which means “season.”

Why is the flood situation so bad in Pakistan this year?

Global leaders, Humanitarian groups And scientists Equally blamed on climate change.

Malik Amin Aslam, Former Climate Change Minister of Pakistan, Said to nature That disaster is likely to begin with dramatic heat waves in April and May. In May, the temperature in a city in Pakistan reached 123 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pakistan’s rainfall for August was more than 240% above the national average, making this August the wettest monsoon season since 1961. Pakistan Meteorological Department.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely, but climate change is responsible for this unusual monsoon activity in Sindh and Balochistan,” said Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Mahar Sahibjad Khan. told a local news outlet last month.

How many people have died in Pakistan?

As of Friday, nearly 1,400 people have been killed in the floods and more than 12,700 have been injured. At least 496 children were killed and nearly 4,000 children were injured across Pakistan. Report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The highest human toll has occurred in Sindh, where 577 people have been killed and 8,321 injured, according to OCHA.

What is the damage caused by floods in Pakistan?

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported more than 1.17 million homes damaged and just over half a million lost as of Thursday, OCHA reported. Sindh is the worst affected, with around 88% of damaged or destroyed houses located within the province.

OCHA says more than 4,100 miles of roads have been damaged or destroyed and nearly three million acres of agricultural land have been damaged. Over 3.5 million children’s education has been disrupted as more than 22,000 schools have been damaged and 5,500 schools have been relocated for shelter.

How much help is needed?

Flood damage Estimated to be $10 billionor 4% of the country’s gross domestic product, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

United Nations on 30 August Issued an emergency request $160 million in aid, which will provide food, water and sanitation and health assistance to 5.2 million people.

“The people of Pakistan are facing a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rainfall and flooding,” Guterres said.

World Health Organization representative of Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala warned on September 2 that out of the 33 million affected, about 6.4 million people A dire need for humanitarian assistance.

How much aid is promised?

As of 30 August, the UN had delivered $1.5 million in aid to Pakistan, The organization said. Humanitarian group UNICEF said it had delivered supplies equivalent to $2 million In aid from 2 September.

China has promised About $57.8 million or 400 million yuan, in aid of Pakistan. The US has 30 million dollars was promisedAnd the United Kingdom has promised $17.4 million or 15 million pounds.

The International Monetary Fund said it would release it on August 29 $1.17 billion in bailout funds To prevent Pakistan from defaulting on debt.