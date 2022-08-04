type here...
Paige Buecker’s torn ACL and will miss the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season

University of Connecticut women’s basketball player Paige Buekers tore her left ACL and will miss the 2022-23 college basketball season.

That same knee suffered an anterior tibial plateau fracture and a lateral meniscal tear during her sophomore season.

The junior guard suffered the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI Monday evening to confirm the injury. Beukers will have surgery Friday at UConn Health.

“We’re all devastated for Paige,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. Advertisement. “She’s worked really hard this offseason to get strong and healthy, and it’s an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously a great basketball player, but she’s a good person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this happened to her. We’re going to miss her. She can be on the court, but she still has to lead her teammates this season and She will do everything she can to help. Our program will support her through her healing process so she can come back better and stronger.”

Buekers lost 19 of UConn’s 36 games during her sophomore season.

She signed a multi-year NIL contract with Gatorade last year, becoming the first college athlete to represent Gatorade. Beukers was number one in his high school class. 1 player and in 2019-20 John R. The Wooden Award winner is the first freshman to win the honor.

