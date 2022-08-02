type here...
Padres to acquire superstar Juan Soto from Nationals in MLB trade deadline blockbuster

By printveela editor

The San Diego Padres made a huge announcement to reach the World Series by signing All-Star outfielder Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals — the biggest prize of the trade deadline, two baseball officials said. Agreement.

The officials spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.

The Nationals receive a package that includes first baseman Eric Hosmer, left-handed pitcher Mackenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana. All the Padres get in this deal is first baseman Josh Bell, one of the top players available this trade season.

Hosmer, a 32-year veteran, has a no-trade clause and would have to approve the deal. He is due $13 million per year from 2023-2025.

Speculation regarding a Soto trade has been rampant for several weeks as losses continue to mount and the Nationals’ ownership group begins to sell the team.

The Padres will have Soto not only for this year’s playoff push, but also for the next two seasons. He is eligible for salary arbitration in 2023 and 2024 before becoming an unrestricted free agent. That’s one of the reasons the Nationals were able to get such a high price for Soto’s services, even though he commanded a record salary in arbitration.

Earlier this season, Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year, $440 million contract offer to stay with the Nationals. While the contract is the largest in baseball history, it also ranks him as the 20th highest-paid player in annual value, at an average of $29.33 million per year.

In his fifth MLB season, but still only 23 years old, Soto already has a World Series ring and a batting title, is a two-time All-Star and a Home Run Derby champion.

Soto led the National League in on-base percentage twice and currently has a .246/.408/.485 slash line with 21 home runs, 62 runs scored and 46 RBI on a 35-69 Nationals squad that finished last. 31 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East division.

Contributed by: Bob Nightengale

