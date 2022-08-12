New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Tatis has not played this year after suffering a broken wrist in a motorcycle accident in December.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 23-year-old is currently rehabilitating from the injury.

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million contract before the 2021 season, the third largest in MLB history at the time (Francisco Lindor surpassed him by $1 million before the season started).

The Padres extended Tatis after he played in just 143 games, but his numbers certainly look worth it. Once named the best prospect in baseball, he has a .292/.369/.596 slashline in 273 career games. Tatis was named a first-time All-Star in 2021 and finished third in NL MVP voting.

Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich, four others suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

He has two Silver Slugger Awards and was tied for fourth for NL MVP in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The Padres gave Tatis a huge boost, with the talent surrounding him, recently at the trade deadline.

San Diego acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader and Brandon Drury at the trade deadline.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The suspension means Tatis will miss the rest of this season as well as part of the 2023 season. He will also miss the postseason.