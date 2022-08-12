closer
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Tatis has not played this year after suffering a broken wrist in a motorcycle accident in December.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2021 in New York.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The 23-year-old is currently rehabilitating from the injury.

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million contract before the 2021 season, the third largest in MLB history at the time (Francisco Lindor surpassed him by $1 million before the season started).

The Padres extended Tatis after he played in just 143 games, but his numbers certainly look worth it. Once named the best prospect in baseball, he has a .292/.369/.596 slashline in 273 career games. Tatis was named a first-time All-Star in 2021 and finished third in NL MVP voting.

Tatis swings his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game on July 27, 2021 in San Diego.

He has two Silver Slugger Awards and was tied for fourth for NL MVP in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The Padres gave Tatis a huge boost, with the talent surrounding him, recently at the trade deadline.

San Diego acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader and Brandon Drury at the trade deadline.

Tatis watches his solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley during the sixth inning of a baseball game on June 17, 2021 in San Diego.

(Derrick Tuscon)

The suspension means Tatis will miss the rest of this season as well as part of the 2023 season. He will also miss the postseason.