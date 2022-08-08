New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Diego Padres made the biggest deadline splash last week by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury in huge trades, but were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend after just one win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers completed the sweep with a 4-0 victory Sunday night. San Diego is 15.5 games behind Los Angeles in the National League West race. The team still holds its spot in the National League wild card race.

Manny Machado, one of the Padres’ most well-paid players, came up short in the series against the Dodgers. He was 1-12 with three strikeouts.

Despite the team’s slow start since the deadline, Machado said he’s not worried.

“Worried? Why would I be worried? Not at all,” the star third baseman said, via ESPN.

When asked why he was so confident, Machado responded: “I’m doing Manny Machado.”

Machado has played reasonably well through 100 games this season. Coming into the game against the Dodgers, he had already hit the 100-hit milestone and had 23 doubles and 19 home runs. He was an All-Star for the second straight season.

Three series remain with the San Diego Dodgers and Fernando Tatis Jr. is likely to be back in the lineup soon.

“We made these trades, we had a really good first game, and then we couldn’t follow through,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You can have an All-Star lineup, and if you’re not hitting, it’s not going to look good and it’s not going to be exciting. … Everybody’s been struggling with them, but we have the type of team that can make a better run than we’ve had in this series.

San Diego returns home on Monday to begin a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.