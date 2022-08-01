Padres land Josh Hader; The Brewers believe they can still win without the All-Star closer

The Milwaukee Brewers informed teams in early July that four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader was available, believing they could still win the NL Central without him, but warned the asking price would be steep.

Well, they will soon find out if they were right in their assessment, trading Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday for closer Trevor Rogers, starter Dinelson Lamet, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esturi Ruiz.

Oh, and for the Padres, they all are.

They are in talks with the Oakland A’s about lead runner and ace Frankie Montas to acquire prized outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.

Oh, and to boost their confidence, they could reach the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, with a deep October run, and $340 million shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend and complete his work. The season starts by mid-August.

Meanwhile, the Brewers believe their business will not only allow them to stay in the NL Central, but be a contender for the next few years with their haul.

“The players we are receiving in this trade will ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers is bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today,” said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “The combination of current major league talent and top-level prospects will make it our goal to get the Apple as many bites as possible and ultimately bring the World Series to Milwaukee.

“Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and Josh certainly is. To give our organization the best chance for continued competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that many organizations experience, we must make decisions. It will not be easy.”

Devin Williams, their All-Star setup reliever, hasn’t given up an earned run in his last 30 appearances, posting a .115 batting average with 47 strikeouts in 28 ⅔ innings. He becomes their new closer, while Rogers, who has 28 saves but recently lost his closer role, will be the Brewers’ setup man.

The Brewers, who planned to trade Hader this winter, believe now is the time to move him, knowing he will earn about $17 million in salary arbitration and is eligible for free agency in one year. They were concerned with his recent struggles. He’s posting a 14.04 ERA since July 4, with 15 hits and 13 runs over his last 8 ⅓ innings, an ugly slash line of .385/.455/.872.

The Brewers’ concern now is whether they can win the NL Central without Hader, holding a three-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres, well, they’re not pretending to be a small-market team, signed ace Joe Musgrove to a five-year, $100 million contract extension the day before. They have a payroll that surpasses the luxury tax of $230 million and are unwilling to pass that up entirely if they can land Soto as well.

The Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are also aggressively pursuing Soto, but the Padres are more aggressive.

Plus, they have GM AJ Preller at the helm who likes star players. Why, since 2019, they’ve also acquired Manny Machdao, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, Sean Mania and manager Bob Melvin.

Now, add Hader to the list.

Soto could be next.

The nationals told the padres and others what they would take.

They are now waiting for the Padres to meet their price, or they will hold onto him until the winter.

The trade deadline is 6 pm ET Tuesday, and there isn’t a soul in the baseball industry that believes the Padres have no intention of stopping now.

