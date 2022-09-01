New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove wants to help Lead the organization to the playoffs For just the second time in the last 16 seasons, he could have another goal as soon as the 2022 MLB season ends.

Musgrove looks to set a world record for the fastest baseball thrown in Antarctica.

The 2022 National League All-Star Will head to the cold continent for his 30th birthday in November to raise money and awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

“It’s going to be cold. It’s going to be cold, but we have jackets,” Musgrove said NBC San Diego said . “We’ll find it. Once you get there and feel the beauty of the place, you don’t think much of the weather. It’s cold, but we’ll ‘bundle up and take some coffee with us.”

CAF’s mission is to “provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics.”

Fans can join Musgrove on a 10-day, 9-night trip to Antarctica, with various packages starting at $7,390 for a cabin, with a portion of sales going to CAF. The trip will depart Argentina on November 28 and return on December 7.

“I’m not expecting to go out there and throw a complete game,” Musgrove said. “I had to throw one pitch and set the record.

“I think there’s probably no world record for the fastest pitch thrown. So I don’t think I’d have to throw it very fast.”

Musgrove recently signed a five-year contract extension San Diego after joining the Padres in January 2021 as part of a three-team trade with the New York Mets.

“Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said in a news release. “I feel great knowing that Joe will be an important and vital part of our organization for many years to come.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.