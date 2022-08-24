New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed his 80-game suspension for a failed performance-enhancing drug test during a press conference Tuesday.

Tatis tested positive for clostebol while returning from a broken wrist in December. He has yet to play this season, but he is expected to join Juan Soto, whom the Padres acquired in a trade-deadline deal, in the lineup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m really sorry for my mistakes,” the star shortstop said. “I saw how my dreams turned into my worst nightmares. No one to blame but myself. I didn’t make the right decisions in these two weeks, month, even at the beginning of the year. Wrong and I regret every step I took.”

The 23-year-old said his medication for treating ringworm contained a banned substance. His father also told the story in a radio interview last week.

World Series Champion Unimpressed With Fernando Tatis SR Reacting To Son’s Suspension

When asked about the ringworm story, the Padres star said he had been suffering from a skin infection for some time and had taken medication for it. Soon he got positive.

“There are no excuses,” he said. “I need to do a better job of knowing what’s going on inside my body.”

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million extension before the 2021 season, the third highest at the time. He has not played this season after suffering a broken wrist in an apparent motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Now, San Diego will have to wait until next season to pack a punch with its All-Star lineup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.