Fernando Tatis Sr. defended his son in a radio interview Monday after the San Diego Padres star was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Tatis Sr. played in the majors for 11 seasons from 1997 to 2010 and explained in an interview with Z101 Digital’s Hector Gomez that his son tested positive for clostebol after taking the drug to treat a fungus he received after a haircut.

“It’s all because the issue is worthless,” The Former major leaguer Said. “It’s skin-based, it’s non-performance-enhancing and it’s testosterone-free. It’s got nothing to help you improve in the game.”

Tatis Sr. disagreed with the way Major League Baseball and the players’ union handled the suspension.

“I don’t think there is any reason to tarnish a player’s image over such a small matter,” he said. via ESPN. “… This is a disaster not only for Junior, but for baseball. There are millions of fans who are going to stop watching baseball now. It’s a complete disappointment for Dominican fans, for fans around the world. Worth noting.

“It’s topical. Being positive in a junior body doesn’t give you strength, first of all, it doesn’t increase your energy. [weight-training] The regimen, that’s second, no testosterone, that’s third, there’s absolutely nothing that gives you an edge in the game. What happened was a disaster for baseball.”

Tatis Jr. said he “accidentally” took medication to treat ringworm that contained clostebol.

“I should have used the resources available to me to ensure that there were no banned substances in what I took. I failed to do that,” he said.

He said he was “absolutely devastated”.

He signed a 13-year, $340 million extension before the 2021 season, the third highest at the time. He has not played this season after suffering a broken wrist in an apparent motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.