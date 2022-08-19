New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis has yet to address his teammates since becoming a junior. Suspended by Major League Baseball for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

A meeting with the team is expected by the end of the week, but Padres manager Bob Melvin According to ESPN’s report, the meeting “is still up for debate as to when and if it’s going to happen.”

In a statement following news of his suspension, Tatis Jr. said he “accidentally” took medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance clostebol.

“We want to hear that he’s going to be real and honest here,” Padres outfielder Will Myers said. “What happens here stays here. As far as trust being broken – I think that’s obviously true in terms of what happened, but not from a teammate’s point of view that you can’t win back.”

Tatis Jr. met with San Diego president of baseball operations AJ Preller on Thursday and will meet with Padres chairman Peter Seidler over the weekend.

Preller did not back down in the wake of news of the suspension, telling reporters that there was a need to rebuild trust between the two parties.

“We’ll start digging into the shoulder and the wrist; we’ll look at that a little bit more now because we’ll have some more time to have some conversations there,” Preller said. “I think we need to get to a point where we believe.

“Over the course of the last six or seven months, we haven’t really been able to stay there.

“From our point of view, obviously he’s a great talent, he’s someone we have a lot of history with and trust. But these things only work when there’s trust both ways. I think that’s what we’re going to do. Have plenty of conversation and time to talk with Fernando. That’s obviously, we’re a partnership. And if we want to have a real relationship, we have to make sure it’s strong.”

The Padres inked Tatis Jr. Agreeing to a massive contract extension in 2021, 14 years, $340 million, but he will not appear in a single game during the 2022 season.

Tatis Jr. was close to returning to the Padres before the suspension after undergoing offseason wrist surgery.

San Diego is looking to make the playoffs for just the second time since the 2006 season and currently holds a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild card spot.