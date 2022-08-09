New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Diego Padres five-game losing streak seems to be getting the best of its fans.

A Padres fan was caught kicking another down a flight of stairs during the team’s 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Monday night.

The riff quickly broke up, but four different men threw punches before security and other spectators intervened.

“Security was conducted and both subjects were removed. We were not aware of the fight until it was over,” a San Diego Police Department spokesperson said. told TMZ Sports.

Padres star has no concerns by Dodgers: ‘I’m watching Manny Machado’

No one seemed to be seriously hurt — considering the guy who got kicked down the stairs actually stayed on his feet and started throwing some straws.

The man who was actually kicked was dragged down the stairs in his Fernando Tatis Jr jersey.

The Padres recently swept a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will look to lose the series against the Giants on Tuesday night.