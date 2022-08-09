closer
Video

The San Diego Padres five-game losing streak seems to be getting the best of its fans.

A Padres fan was caught kicking another down a flight of stairs during the team’s 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Monday night.

A general view during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park on May 27, 2022 in San Diego, California.

(Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

The riff quickly broke up, but four different men threw punches before security and other spectators intervened.

“Security was conducted and both subjects were removed. We were not aware of the fight until it was over,” a San Diego Police Department spokesperson said. told TMZ Sports.

Fans cheer as the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on August 24, 2021 in San Diego, California.

(Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

No one seemed to be seriously hurt — considering the guy who got kicked down the stairs actually stayed on his feet and started throwing some straws.

The man who was actually kicked was dragged down the stairs in his Fernando Tatis Jr jersey.

A general view of Opening Day at Petco Park before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2022 in San Diego, California.

(Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Padres recently swept a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will look to lose the series against the Giants on Tuesday night.